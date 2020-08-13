BERRYVILLE — Overtime is racking up for Clarke County fire and emergency medical services personnel.
Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty largely attributes the overtime to three factors: Efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, a vacant position and an employee being out of work indefinitely on medical leave.
During the past three months, employees collectively have worked an average of 270 hours of overtime monthly, Lichty told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Personnel Committee this week. He predicted that if the trend continues, employees could end up working roughly 3,240 hours of overtime during the current fiscal year at a total cost of about $100,000.
The county fire and EMS system has 12 full-time firefighters/medics, all of whom work at the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad in Berryville. Nine part-timers fill in when a full-timer must be out.
Firefighters/medics work 24 hours and are off 48 hours before returning to the station.
Two employees are anticipated to retire later in the year. That could exacerbate the overtime situation, Lichty said.
He's asking the supervisors for permission to hire another full-time employee to help curb overtime costs. The full board will consider his request during its regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
"I think it's important that we have some continuity" among emergency services personnel, said supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District. Filling the position is fine with him, he said, "if we can absorb it within our budget."
McKay participated in the meeting by phone.
According to Lichty, one full-time employee recently left for a job elsewhere. There were two well-qualified applicants for the position. One of them was hired and will start next week. He wants to hire the other one, too.
The cost of hiring the other applicant would be $46,800 plus job-related benefits, such as health insurance, that haven't been tallied yet. Lichty said he believes the cost can be covered by savings that the county emergency services office has achieved, such as from reduced part-time employee availability during the pandemic.
Clarke County has had 72 cases of COVID-19. There have been eight hospitalizations among those cases but no deaths, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday on its website.
In a memorandum to County Administrator Chris Boies, Lichty wrote that pandemic-related overtime has stemmed from factors such as implementing infection control procedures, coordinating patient care with hospitals and tracking personal protective equipment (PPE).
Overall, though, "we're faring pretty well" and are "cautiously optimistic" that personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies won't run out, Lichty said in a Wednesday interview.
