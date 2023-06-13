“Farming is the best career in the world,” says Karen Way, local farmer and self-proclaimed cowgirl. Way’s specialty is Wagyu, the high-quality beef that diners have been seeing pop up more and more on restaurant menus and even in the freezer section of grocery stores.
But Way didn’t start out as a farmer. After 10 years practicing law in Chicago, Karen Way and her husband, Guy Morgan, moved to Paris – Paris, Virginia, that is — and purchased Ovoka Farm, one of the oldest estates in Blue Ridge hunt country. Located just off of U.S. 50 between Winchester and Middleburg, the 700-acre estate is situated in Fauquier County with a portion stretching into Clarke County.
The manor house was built in the late 18th century and its surrounding land served as a working equestrian farm for more than 200 years, owned by an English horse breeder in the 1830s and by a Master of Foxhounds in the mid-20th century.
The current owners changed the trajectory of the property when bovine replaced equine, a move that Way worried would cause consternation among the hunt country community. It did not. Way says the neighbors have certainly been curious about their operation, but welcoming.
Why Wagyu?
According to the American Wagyu Association, “Wagyu” refers to all Japanese beef cattle, where “Wa” means Japanese and “gyu” means cow.
Way and her husband initially started the cattle operation with Angus, but through research and taste-testing she realized that the tender cuts, deep flavor and richness of Wagyu beef is unrivaled. After taking over management of the farm, Way decided to change direction.
“We imported embryos from Japan and started a full-blood Wagyu herd,” says Way. “We used the Angus heifers as the surrogates. At the time Wagyu was not common at all.”
But Way found the beef from this new breed difficult to work with.
“When you see the marbling you realize why the meat is super tender. The problem was when I started cooking the full-blood (Wagyu), I couldn’t. That interstitial fat is so intense that when I made a roast it melted into gravy. That’s when we started crossing our full-blood Wagyu bull with full-blood Angus.”
They now produce “Ovoka F1 Wagyu Beef” from Japanese Wagyu and American Angus. They also offer full-blood Wagyu for their customers’ “special occasions.”
“The ‘F1’ (designation) is an industry term that means we mixed a full-blood Wagyu with an Angus full-blood,” explains Roy Lambert, Ovoka Farm’s chief agribusiness officer. “You get the hearty flavor of Angus, but the soft marbling of the beef from the Wagyu. You can cut it with a fork.”
Lambert joined the business a year ago, when Way realized that she and her chief operating officer, Jessica Morton, needed help.
“Jessica and I had literally become cowgirls overnight,” recalls Way. “We read every book as quickly as possible. It was just us. Feeding, doing everything.”
They had met Lambert when he was running the Culpeper Farmers’ Cooperative, where he provided goods and valuable advice to Virginia farmers. Lambert grew up in Fauquier County on a polled Hereford farm, but as a young man, he left the country life and joined the Air Force for six years, serving in Desert Storm. After realizing the special place he had left behind, he returned to Virginia and “the good life.”
“Roy really got us up to par,” says Way.
She says that farmers throughout the region relied on Lambert’s expertise in knowing what the best products are, the best husbandry practices, and more.
“Roy’s value wasn’t that he could sell seeds, he knows how to run a farm,” says Way. “So when he came to me, he fixed everything from the water system to the grass. He taught us you’re not a cow farmer unless you’re a grass farmer. No grass, no cows.”
Lambert emphasizes the value of the three-way partnership. “I’ve never been anywhere where there are three people who get along and everybody’s got their niche. Karen is the lawyer — she’s the business and paperwork side. Jessica is sales. And then I’m the agribusiness side — everything green and cows.”
Way’s beef
While Way and her team are working hard to get Wagyu on more menus, she has a beef with the industry’s lack of standardization when it comes to the “American Wagyu” designation.
“Ovoka Farm Wagyu F1 is fifty-fifty: half Angus and half Wagyu,” says Way. Unfortunately, she says that’s not the norm.
“You can breed the lineage down to two percent Wagyu and still call it ‘American’ or ‘Domestic’ Wagyu,” she says. “And then you hear people say, ‘Well, Wagyu’s not so great.’ That’s because they’re not tasting good Wagyu! ‘American Wagyu’ is a misnomer and it really messes up people like us who are doing it properly. That’s why I’m so emphatic about calling our beef ‘F1’ Wagyu.”
Not only is Way’s Wagyu precisely bred, it’s also scientifically and conscientiously raised, start to finish.
“There are not many who do what we do — and that is raising cattle from embryo to table,” says Lambert. “Typically, when the cattle hit 900 pounds, that’s usually when they’re sold for someone else to finish.”
“Everyone thinks we’re crazy because finishing is an art,” says Way. “And for Wagyu, it’s doubly hard to finish.”
The “finishing” process involves getting an animal up to weight for butchering. Some farms speed that process up unnaturally.
“It’s not humane to force feed an animal to get them up to weight,” says Way.
Way and Lambert won’t rush the process.
Lambert says it takes more than two years to raise and finish Wagyu cattle as opposed to about 18 months for Angus. They also have different requirements in terms of the nutritional content of their food.
“We let them grow naturally,” says Way. “We follow their biological clock. They have plenty of room to roam and we play with them. We’re in there petting them every day, so they’re happy to see us. Happy cows equals tender meat.”
Lambert explains the science behind the importance of happy cows. “Just like with people, if you get an animal that’s high strung it will tense up. You want to keep them relaxed all the time. We feed them twice a day. We might play a little music for them. It keeps them relaxed.”
He says this also keeps the fat content well distributed and creates good marbling, which is key to tender meat.
Agritourism
“Steaks alone don’t pay the bills,” says Way. “We’re really unique because we’re steaks and we’re tours.”
In addition to selling their beef wholesale, they also have a retail operation on the farm — “The Beeferie at The O” — and now offer themed farm tours.
“We’re working to develop rich, vibrant offerings because this is such a cool property,” says Way.
Gourmet dinners with a tour of the farm, “Calves and Cabernet” tours that pair wines with Wagyu, “Mini-Moos” tours for children ages 7 and up — Way says they try to tailor each tour to the guests.
“We want them to get as involved on the farm as they want — or as little. But probably 100% of our guests have wanted to at least bottle feed a baby.”
Guests can also rent the charming 1700s three-bedroom “Bunkhouse” or the elegant seven-bedroom manor home, adorned with period antiques amid modern amenities such as a theater and eight bathrooms.
From donating beef to local food pantries to practicing humane husbandry and sustainable agriculture, Way’s commitment to quality of life — for her community, her cattle and her land — has become her calling.
Want to go?
The Beeferie at The O is located at 750 Gap Run Road in Paris, Va., and is open Wednesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For information about farm tours and stays, visit www.ovokafarm.com or call 703-732-8503.
