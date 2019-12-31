WINCHESTER — Three emaciated pit bull puppies were found dead in the backyard of a home in the 2900 block of Second Street in Winchester on Nov. 26.
The 5-month-old puppies were discovered in a chain-link kennel, according to a criminal complaint filed by Winchester Police Department Cpl. Andrea D. Enke.
“One of the deceased puppies was nothing but skin and bones with all of its organs missing,” Enke wrote in the complaint. “The skeletal remains had been eaten by the adult female pit bull in the kennel.”
Enke wrote that there was no food, water or shelter for the adult dog and another 5-month old puppy she found alive with the dead puppies. In a storage building in the backyard, Enke said another pit bull was found in a cramped kennel.
“She barely had room to turn around, stand up properly or lie down and stretch out,” Enke said. “She had no food or water available to her.”
Enke said the owner of the dogs, Dane Dwayne Miller, was with her when she observed and photographed the scene. Miller was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of inadequate animal care by an owner.
Miller, 31, of the 100 block of Berwick Lane in Stephens City, was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Winchester General District Court at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17.
The surviving dogs and the remains of the dead dogs were taken to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties, according to an email on Monday from Caitlin Squires, a police department spokeswoman.
These are helpless animals who have to depend on someone to take care of them. I say in this case, cruelty deserves cruelty.
You all need to really read your own comments and think abut what you are saying. What he did was not right. And he will have to answer for it. But you talk about how humans are cruel and each every comment you have made it cruel.
Cry me a river. He deserves worse than what we've said.
Amen to that!!!! Amazes me how cruel humans continue to act. No respect for any living being.
As his punishment, put him in a cage and leave him to die in the back yard.
Make sure local wildlife is allowed to feed off his carcass as well. He doesn't deserve a funeral. What a piece of garbage!
