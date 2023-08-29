MILLWOOD — The owners of Carter Hall have decided to auction the 18th-century estate instead of proceeding with plans to turn it into a country inn.
“There’s a lot that goes into a decision like this,” said Langdon Greenhalgh of Carter Hall Estate LLC.
But after Clarke County officials imposed restrictions on the estate’s redevelopment, Greenhalgh and his family members decided the project was no longer feasible for them, he said.
Carter Hall, located off Bishop Meade Road (Route 255) northeast of Millwood Road (Route 723) in the unincorporated village of Millwood, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Nathaniel Burwell, a militia colonel who served in the Virginia House of Delegates, inherited the grounds from his father, Carter Burwell of James City County. He then had a two-story, limestone manor house built on the property in the late 1700s.
Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization, occupied the estate for 40 years. Two years ago, Greenhalgh family members — doing business as Carter Hall Estate LLC — bought the 87-acre property for $5.75 million.
In June, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved a site development plan and special-use permit (SUP) necessary for Carter Hall to be converted to a country inn. However, 17 conditions were placed on the approval, based on recommendations by county planning officials in response to public concerns over the redevelopment proposal.
The Greehalghs originally aimed to turn Carter Hall into both a country inn and special events venue. The plan included the construction of an outdoor swimming pool, a roughly 5,000-square-foot glass conservatory for events and a gatehouse.
Some Millwood-area residents expressed support for that plan, asserting it would create jobs and increase county tax revenues. But many contended during public meetings that noise and light from outdoor activities would disrupt their quiet, rural lifestyle. Also, they expressed concerns that the narrow, winding roads in Millwood might not be able to handle traffic from an events center.
Eventually, the Greenhalghs agreed to scale back the project to make it solely an inn, with no public events to be held there.
Among conditions imposed by the supervisors: Overnight lodging for inn guests would be limited to six buildings, with a limit of 24 guests among 12 double-occupancy rooms within those buildings. No formal gatherings for which people would pay to use the estate — meetings, conferences, weddings and parties — could be held there.
Ultimately, the estate’s owners “decided not to sign the adopted conditions,” said Clarke County Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
“They didn’t give us a specific reason,” Stidham said. “They just decided they weren’t going to move forward with the project.”
Greenhalgh said his family was interested in “creating a sustainable business” that would provide “significant contributions to the community.”
After the county imposed restrictions prohibiting special events, he said, “it made it (the project) so it wasn’t as viable as we thought it would be.”
So the estate is now available for purchase. Bids will be accepted as part of an online auction from Sept. 1-15 via TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and Concierge Auctions. Preregistration is required.
Greenhalgh said a future owner could decide to operate an inn at the estate.
Even though it’s no longer appropriate for his family, “we continue to see Carter Hall as a great investment,” he said.
“It’s an incredibly special property that we love,” added Greenhalgh.
