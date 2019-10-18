WINCHESTER — The burned-out shell of a building at 137 S. Loudoun St. may finally be ready to rise from the ashes.
Daniel Brereton and Nick Silvestri of Dual Cousins LLC in Star Tannery appeared before the Winchester Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on Thursday to get feedback on their plans to renovate, restore and expand the former home of Brill's Musicians and Barber Shop on the Loudoun Street Mall.
"We want to take our time, do everything the right way," Brereton told the BAR.
The building was constructed circa 1880 as a single-family home, but evolved over the years to include retail space and apartments. The most well-known tenant was the barber shop that doubled as a music store, where business owner Dalton Brill hosted frequent jam sessions that attracted top bluegrass performers, including Red and Murphy Henry, the Two-Stringers and Brill’s own band, the Wildcats.
The ground-floor retail space changed hands after Brill died in October 2008 at the age of 73. On Feb. 11, 2016, it was occupied by a hair salon, Beyond the Fringe, when a devastating fire destroyed the building and displaced the residents of apartments on the building's second and third floors.
The property has remained vacant ever since. The front is mostly boarded up and has black scorch marks on the red bricks. What's left of the rear of the building is exposed to the elements.
In November 2017, owner Edward R. Kremer hoped to rebuild the structure, but he could not secure enough historic tax credits to offset the cost. Instead, he sold the property to Dual Cousins LLC on Aug. 21, 2018, for $170,000.
Brereton told the BAR that he wants to restore the building's front facade, cleaning and saving as many bricks and windows as possible and preserving the decorative wrought-iron railings on the first and second floors.
"I'd love to see the facade brought back to life," BAR Chairman Kevin Walker said. "It's a staple on that end of the mall."
The first floor would once again become retail space, and the second and third floors would accommodate one apartment each.
Behind the building, Brereton and Silvestri want to build a courtyard between the original structure and a new three-story property that would include three apartments. As proposed, the new building would have brick similar to its companion structure on the Loudoun Street Mall, plus copper trim and downspouts.
Walker said most of the BAR's attention will be given to the front of the original building because it is on the walking mall. The new construction would be partially hidden from view, giving Brereton and Silvestri more latitude to use designs and materials that are not traditionally approved in the Historic District.
Brereton said he wanted the BAR's input because he enjoyed a productive working partnership with the panel last year. Members' guidance, he said, allowed him to renovate another Historic District building he owns at 221-223 S. Loudoun St. in a much more attractive manner than he had originally envisioned.
"I commend you for what you're doing," BAR member Don Packard Jr. said.
Brereton and Silvestri said they'll incorporate the board's suggestions for 137 S. Loudoun St. into a formal project proposal to be submitted in the near future.
"I love the walking mall," Brereton said. "We want this building to be perfect."
"I think you guys are nearly there," Walker said.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kevin Walker, Vice Chairwoman Patricia Jackson and members Don Packard Jr., Beth Elgin, Kyle Hopkins and Samar Jafri. Geraldine Kiefer was absent.
As long as that burned out shell has been there, the city never once tried to do anything about it but let someone use the wrong paint or building material to improve their place and BAM, all over them.
