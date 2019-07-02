GORE — When the house at 3380 Back Creek Road in Frederick County was built in 1819, James Monroe was president, Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia and the United States had its first major financial panic.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, the home’s owners for the past 30-plus years, Grover and Christine Czech, threw a 200th birthday party for the house. About a hundred of their friends and relatives attended the June 22 event.
“We always liked old homes,” Grover Czech said. “We never actually had a new house. We always had older homes, though this is really old. I like the history of it. I like to go back and watch how people lived. There was no heat for a long time. They used fireplaces. There was no electricity.”
Though there are differing accounts of when the house was built and who lived there first, what’s certain is the house’s long association with the Good family.
Gore resident Edgar Good Jr., a sixth-generation descendant of the Goods, has spent much of his life researching his family’s history. He says the house was built in 1819 by Felix Good Jr.
“A lot of this is word-of-mouth passed down to me by different family members, all of [whom] are now gone,” said Good, who attended the birthday party.
“Some Old Homes in Frederick County” by Garland Quarles says the house was likely constructed before 1819 and had been the residence of John Davis. It also says the property was conveyed to Felix Good in 1819 by the heirs of Jonathan Lovett.
“Frederick County, Virginia: Settlement and Some First Families of Back Creek Valley 1730-1830” by Wilmer L. Kerns says the property, then 131 acres, was purchased by Felix Good Jr., son of Felix Sr. and his wife and Anna Margaret Good.
According to Edgar Good, the Good family came to America in 1726 from Germany, arriving in Philadelphia. He says Felix Good Sr. and his wife settled a mile or two south of the home now owned by the Czechs. Kerns’ book puts their arrival here in 1792. Two years later, in August 1794, Felix Good Jr. was born. He was the first Good family member born in Virginia. He served in the War of 1812 as a private. After being discharged in Norfolk from military service, he walked home to Back Creek in Frederick County.
The house remained in the Good family until 1988, when it was sold the Czechs, who initially used it for a weekend and summer home, visiting with their children Julia and Ginevra. Some of the family’s favorite activities on the property over the years have included catching minnows and crayfish in the stream, playing badminton, bouncing on the trampoline, camping out, target shooting and exploring the fields and mountains.
When the Czechs purchased the property, the house was two separate dwellings, with no passage from one to the other. They were told it was a way to keep the boys and girls separated.
Over the past three decades, the Czechs have done some renovations to the home. They created a passage between the two dwellings and removed several layers of linoleum, exposing the home’s heart pine floors. They replaced a wood-fired cook stove in the kitchen with an electric range, and they installed an upstairs bathroom.
When Grover Czech, a lawyer, retired in 2011, the family began making the house comfortable for full-time occupancy. The improvements included adding a family room adjacent to the kitchen.
But he made sure to preserve as much of the home’s original elements as possible.
The Czechs hope to keep the old house in their family, and they might try to have it added to the Virginia Landmarks Register administered by the state Department of Historic Resources.
