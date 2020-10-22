STEPHENS CITY — Every spring, the Autumn Glen HOA in Stephens City sets up bird condominiums on the subdivision’s common grounds to provide a nesting place for Purple Martins.
The approximately 60 nesting pairs of Purple Martins left the Autumn Glen area by mid-August and migrated to their winter quarters in Brazil. The Autumn Glen volunteer Bird Management Team recently removed the 10 bird condominiums from their 15-foot aluminum poles. The houses are cleaned, tarped and stored for the winter.
Martins breed in Canada, the United States and Mexico and then winter in Brazil. Most adults do not seek new breeding sites but will return to the exact same site from the previous year. Yearling Martins will typically colonize new breeding sites. The older adult Martins (called scouts) will begin to return to their Stephens City nesting sites in late March.
(1) comment
The Martins eat moths, flying beetles, dragonflies, mosquitoes and squash bugs, just to name a few. They will also keep away blackbirds and crows and are welcomed in backyards across the United States. Martins as all swallows, are aerial insectivores, feeding on insects in flight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.