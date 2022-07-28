BERRYVILLE — Antiquated farming equipment and other technology from yesteryear will be showcased this weekend at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds.
The annual Pageant of Steam and Gas Show will be held Friday through Sunday. It's sponsored by the Shenandoah Valley Steam & Gas Engine Association (SVSGEA), a group devoted to restoring and preserving antique and vintage steam and gas engines, particularly farm tractors and equipment.
Farming and other aspects of rural life was harder many years ago, especially before electricity came into being.
"We want to educate a whole new generation about the things their great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents had to do to put food on the table and a roof over their heads," said SVSGEA President Rick Custer.
Tractors and other farming devices that have been restored will be on display. There will be demonstrations of a steam-powered, belt-driven saw mill, a belt-driven threshing machine and a hay bailer.
A tractor pull — featuring only vintage stock farm tractors — will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a horse pull at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bluegrass music will be performed after the horse pull.
Another tractor pull will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, and "kiddie pedal tractor pulls" will be held at 2 p.m. daily.
At noon on Saturday and Sunday, there will be "a parade of just about anything (vintage) that moves" and is self-propelled, Custer said.
Also on display will be what SVSGEA members describe as "vintage toys." They include gas-powered Maytag washing machines, rotary and self-propelled lawnmowers, outboard motors and lawn and gardening equipment, plus restored antique and vintage pickup trucks, fire trucks, dump trucks, wreckers and over-the-road truck tractors.
Craft and food vendors will be provided, and an old-time blacksmith shop will be set up. On Saturday morning, there will be a consignment sale of farm and industrial equipment.
A Christian worship service will be held on Sunday morning.
All events are weather-permitting.
Admission for adults will be $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Children ages 12 and under are free.
"We welcome everybody," Custer said. "We strive to be family-oriented."
Basic camping facilities will be available.
The fairgrounds are on West Main Street, just outside the Berryville town limits and across from Chet Hobert Park.
For more information on the Pageant of Steam and Gas Show, go online to www.svsgea.org.
