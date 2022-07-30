Latest AP News
Local News
Friday, July 29, 2022
WINCHESTER — Animal trainer Bhagavan “Doc” Antle appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court Friday morning to be arrested on felony indictments of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife.
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — During its annual organization meeting on Thursday, the Winchester School Board unanimously re-elected Marie Imoh as its chair and elected Bryan Pearce-Gonzales as its vice chair.
- By Charles Paullin For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WOODSTOCK — A civil lawsuit filed in Shenandoah County that challenged the renaming of community colleges across Virginia, including Laurel Ridge Community College, was dismissed Friday.
- By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
FRONT ROYAL — A civil jury on Thursday ruled that a businessman who failed to build a facility and create hundreds of jobs as promised owes the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority almost $12 million in damages.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — A Shenandoah County man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly cashing in five forged lottery tickets at a Winchester convenience store.
- Updated
- 0
An article on Page A4 of Friday's edition incorrectly stated that Winchester School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales has not announced if he will seek election this year to retain his Ward 4 seat. Pearce-Gonzales wrote in a January letter to the editor that he is a candidate for the Nov. 8…
Thursday, July 28, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
GORE — The Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has renamed and rededicated Camp Rock Enon to honor local businessmen and longtime supporters Gerald F. “JJ” Smith Jr. and Dave Holliday.
- Star Staff Report
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — Construction to bring high-speed internet to unserved areas in Frederick County is slated to begin next year, according to a county government news release.
Death Notices
