Congregational Community Action Project leaders recognize the charity group’s all-volunteer model is obsolete.
The next person chosen to run CCAP’s daily operations will be paid, according to Robin Russell, vice president of CCAP’s 11-member Board of Trustees and the group’s acting president. Russell said the board may opt to create a general manager to oversee daily services rather than the next president. The most recent president, Frances Salmon, stepped down on April 25.
A search committee has been formed, but the application process hasn’t begun. The position will be paid through CCAP’s $366,000 operating budget.
“The board recognizes it needs to be a paid position,” said Russel,l who has been with the group since 2014. “As far as qualifications, they’re still putting that together.”
Formed in 1975, CCAP is an all-volunteer, nonprofit group that provides clothing, food and rent and utilities assistance to low-income people. When it began, CCAP served about 2,000 people per year. Last year, CCAP served 39,600 people, according to Russell.
While need has grown over the years, the organization has never paid its staff or sought federal or state taxpayer grants or private grants. Russell said CCAP will consider applying for grants. It currently relies on private donations.
Russell said she’s grateful for volunteers like Volunteer Coordinator Crystal Pruitt, who ran Saturday’s food giveaway, for stepping up during the coronavirus crisis. “We’re still kind of operational, we’re just being very creative in how we’re being operational,” she said.
While CCAP is closed, the group is accepting donations. Checks can be sent to CCAP at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester 22601 or online at ccapwinc.org
