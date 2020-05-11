CCAP Outreach

While temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, CCAP continues to provide food and household items to needy people. In addition to food and supplies, CCAP provides rent and utility assistance. It has served hundreds of thousands of people since forming in 1975.

39,600: Number of people served in 2019

$344,000: financial assistance provided to families in 2019

$366,000: operating budget in 2019

150: number of regular volunteers