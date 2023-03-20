STRASBURG — When Skyline Paintball announced it was shuttering operations at the beginning of February, many paintball fans in the Shenandoah Valley felt their hearts sink.
For more than 30 years, Skyline off Radio Station Road has been the area’s paintball destination. But with the owners retiring and moving to new ventures, the paintball field’s future was sent flying into the air.
Luckily, a world-renowned paintball field owner and operator was one of the people who played at Skyline frequently, and like a match made in heaven, Cousins Paintball quickly acquired the field and has now opened under a new name — Cousins Paintball Skyline.
“We could just jump in and continue the legacy,” said Paul Sattler, one of the owners of Cousins Paintball. Sattler is originally from Long Island, but he married a woman from Winchester and moved to Virginia in 2015.
“It was life-changing to move here,” he said.
Sattler has 37 years of experience in the paintball industry. Not only does he own and operate paintball fields from New York to Dallas, he’s also owned a paintball manufacturing business and a paintball-specific magazine company.
“We dedicated our lives to creating paintball and opening fields and stores,” he said.
Sattler also comes with a wealth of expertise and a wide network of paintball professionals.
And his team is already applying some of that knowledge to give the different paintball fields at Cousins Paintball Skyline a complete makeover.
“It’s an amazing field, the layout is one of the better fields I’ve seen, it definitely needs some stuff rebuilt and maintenance done but it has great bones to build up on,” Sattler said.
Currently, there are at least four distinct fields at the Cousins Skyline property. Each is tailored to a specific playing style and skill set. Everyone from beginners to semi-pros can be accommodated at Cousins. They can also set up “scenario” style matches, where the teams have a specific objective they must accomplish without being shot.
“We’re really good at accommodating all those groups and grouping people by skill,” he said. “That comes from almost 40 years of experience working with paintballers worldwide.”
For Sattler, one of the reasons why he enjoys the sport so much is that it’s a great way to get in exercise without really feeling like you’re exercising.
“We love what it does for people. It gets people out into the adventure and off the couch, which is important,” he said.
Cousins Skyline also plans to branch out into airsoft as well. Unlike paintball guns, which fire large paint-filled balls, airsoft guns shoot small plastic pellets either mechanically or with compressed gas.
The two games are similar, and Sattler said he has brought airsoft to many of his paintball fields along the East Coast.
“People have been asking for [airsoft] here,” said Sattler, who explained that Cousins Skyline will also be open for airsoft once the field maintenance is completed in the next few months.
The paintball community in this part of the commonwealth has lived to fight another day. But paintball fields are continually in danger of closing. Sattler said that most paintball companies rent and do not own the land where they operate.
Because of this, as land values increase, it becomes harder and harder for the landowner to justify having the paintball field there, as the revenue it provides is minuscule compared to cash offers from developers.
Cousins recently lost one of its New York fields to a wave of development, but luckily the local town acted fast and is working with Sattler to lease town-owned land to the paintball company.
“The town after so many years recognized how important we were to the community,” he said, adding that his businesses always prioritize forming good relationships with the local community and being good stewards of the land.
Cousins Skyline is currently open for business. The field is open to everyone on the weekends and can be rented out any day of the week for private parties.
Cousins Paintball Skyline is at 363 Radio Station Road, Strasburg. The phone number is 631-698-6230.
