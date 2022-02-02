GROTTOES — John Painter was all the things a community would want in a leadership position, those who knew him say.
“John was a dedicated man,” said Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster, where Painter was a town police officer and later police chief before working as a campus police officer at Bridgewater College.
Painter, 55, and BC safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48, were killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on the college’s campus. The suspect in their deaths, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was captured after a manhunt and has been charged with murder and other charges.
Painter looked out for people and made sure things were always going fine, Plaster said. She commended how personable, approachable and community-oriented he was — just an “all-around good person,” Plaster said.
“He was a very kind spirit,” Plaster said. “He gained trust with people he knew.”
Plaster also described him as a mentor, someone people would want their kids to know.
“The loss is still setting in,” she said. “He was a true pillar in the community.”
Current Grottoes Police Chief Jason Sullivan was hired by Painter as a town police officer in 2016. Sullivan said they immediately “hit it off.”
“He would do anything for anybody,” he said. “He would give you the shirt off his back.”
The community loved Painter, Sullivan said, and Painter loved it back. Painter was a “people’s person,” and stayed humble to his roots.
“After yesterday, there is not a bigger hero than John and J.J.,” Sullivan said Wednesday. “Who knows how many lives they saved yesterday.”
Sullivan said Painter shaped the way he leads Grottoes’ police force and was always available to speak to anyone.
“You could not ask for a better role model,” Sullivan said. “He was a public servant and took that title very seriously.”
Former Grottoes Police Chief Charlie Lawhorne said he hired Painter in 2001. Lawhorne said Painter had the demeanor, self-determination and potential to be successful in law enforcement.
“I knew he’d be a good police officer and good for Grottoes,” Lawhorne said.
Lawhorne said Painter was dedicated to serving the community. He recalled a time when Painter was working a midnight shift, and there was an incident in Grottoes. Neither the victim nor the offenders lived in Grottoes, but Painter went above and beyond to work a 36-hour shift and the offenders were arrested.
“John cared about the community,” Lawhorne said. “He was so well liked by the people.”
Wes Baugher, an investigator at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, knew Painter when he lived in Elkton while Painter was a police officer for that town. They worked together for 17 years in Grottoes after Baugher started his career in law enforcement.
“He was a very honest man,” Baugher said. “I enjoyed his sense of humor, love of life and having fun all the time.”
Baugher also noted Painter’s compassion for animals — Painter “went out of his way to make sure animals were OK,” Baugher said.
Baugher recalled a time when a squirrel would come up to the back door of the police department when they were both working in Grottoes. Painter would throw peanuts at the door to gain the squirrel’s trust, and in two weeks, the officers were able to feed the squirrel peanuts by hand.
While under Painter’s leadership, Baugher said they had an “incredible working and personal relationship,” and Painter “led tremendously by example.”
“He was not only a hero professionally, he was a hero personally,” Baugher said. “Everyone knew him, and it was a pleasure for people to know him.”
Bridgewater College junior Josh Goodwin, who knew Painter, said he was active on campus. Goodwin attended an event at BC Wednesday morning where members of the community sang “Bridgewater Fair,” the school’s alma mater, to “honor the brave men that really saved a lot of individual lives.”
He remembered Painter as a “very nice gentleman,” someone who would always be there to talk and be nice to everyone.
BC President David Bushman said the school is in preliminary discussions about potential remembrance ceremonies and permanent memorials and memorial funds.
“J.J. and John were keeping this community safe,” Bushman said.
The genuine nature in which people have come together for each other is felt by those suffering from loss, he said.
“I want to show our gratitude for the support that we’ve received, and I want to make sure the community knows it is making a difference,” Bushman said. “It is making [a] difference.”
The tragedy that struck the school, which is like a family, has been shared by the larger community where Painter and Jefferson also left indelible marks, according to Bushman.
“This was tragic, but we will honor that memory,” he said. “Yesterday was about getting through yesterday, and today is about getting through the next couple of days, and the next couple of days are about getting through the next couple weeks.”
Daily News-Record staff writer Ian Munro contributed to this report.
