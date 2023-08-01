Painters Up

Graham Carroll, top, an employee of Barry Cook Painting in Stephens City, paints a window frame at Omps Funeral Home on Amherst Street in Winchester Monday as painting company owner Barry Cook ascends a ladder to join him in his work.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.