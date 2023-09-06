Painting between petals

Ian Lynn of Middletown-based Commercial Painting Corporation paints the window frames of the new Paladin Downtown restaurant under construction at 31 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester on Wednesday. Local muralist Sarah Gallahan previously painted the apple blossoms (and a bull, not shown in this image) on the side of the building.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

