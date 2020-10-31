Millbrook High School senior Jessica Cleveland, a libero on the varsity girl's volleyball team, painted her parking spot at the school in a Misericordia University theme where she has verbally committed to play volleyball as part of a fundraiser for her high school class. Misericordia University is in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
