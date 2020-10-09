BERRYVILLE — The Christmas season could look a lot different this year in downtown Berryville.
Traditional holiday activities are pending due to socialization restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic along with uncertainty over the future of a nonprofit organization that promotes the central business district.
Currently, the only certain activity is the annual parking meter decoration contest, which doesn't result in a large number of people gathering in close proximity to each other. The yearly Christmas tree lighting at Rose Hill Park tentatively is scheduled for Dec. 4. Yet officials have indicated the lighting may have to be canceled if pandemic conditions around that time prompt stricter limits on gatherings.
The board of Berryville Main Street (BMS) will meet Monday afternoon to decide whether it wants to remain affiliated with the Virginia Main Street program or take on another form, such as a downtown merchants association. Because it's a private organization, its meetings are not open to the public.
Virginia Main Street, under the auspices of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, assists cities and towns in preserving and promoting their historic commercial districts. Berryville has been a member of the organization since the early 1990s.
BMS has faced troubles recently. The pandemic has limited its fundraising efforts and other activities this year. It has been without a permanent executive director since last year. And, a board member hired to serve as interim executive director was convicted earlier this year of embezzling almost $5,000 from the organization.
A group of roughly 15 local business owners attended a meeting of Berryville Town Council's Community Development Committee on Monday. They shared and discussed holiday season ideas with Councilwomen Diane Harrison and Kara Rodriguez. However, the meeting was adjourned about halfway through its 12-item agenda after participants basically concluded that for any holiday activities downtown to be successful, BMS needs to be involved.
Yet the organization's current situation — such as having no real day-to-day leadership to coordinate planning efforts — makes that hard.
"It's going to be a challenge," said Mayor Jay Arnold, the council's liaison to BMS. Referring to the organization's board, he added that "six folks can't do it all."
Ultimately, "we need new blood ... or it's not going to make it," said Julie Ashby, BMS's vice president.
Anyone who participates in BMS needs to share in the workload, Arnold said.
In the past, people have volunteered to participate then didn't, he noted. They gave reasons such as they didn't want to have to stay downtown after regular business hours or they didn't want to attend meetings on days when their businesses weren't open.
Business owner Elizabeth Mock said she believes if people are asked to volunteer for specific purposes, they'll step up and get involved.
"But somebody's got to do the asking," Ashby said, indicating the need for a paid director or coordinator.
"We've all got businesses to run," she said.
The Community Development Committee plans to hold a follow-up meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court to discuss the outcome of Monday afternoon's BMS meeting and determine how to proceed in developing holiday activities.
On another holiday-related matter, the Clarke County Farmers Market is planning a Christmas-themed market on Nov. 28. That day marks this year's Small Business Saturday, an annual nationwide observance held the weekend after Thanksgiving to encourage holiday shoppers to visit their locally-based merchants.
Downtown Berryville stores aim to take part in Small Business Saturday.
The farmers market this year moved to the parking lot of the Clarke County Public Schools administration building on West Main Street to better accommodate social distancing needs amid the pandemic. It previously was held in the smaller municipal parking lot next to Dollar General on South Church Street.
Those locations are about a half-mile apart. Still, merchants reported now having fewer market visitors stop by their businesses.
"Y'all need to come back downtown," Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, told market board member Reid Dodson.
Dunkle suggested the Government Center's parking lot — a block away from the municipal lot and a short walk through Rose Hill Park — as a potential location.
Dodson said he'll discuss the idea with the market's board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.