BERRYVILLE — As people stayed home this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the town's demand for water increased.
But as cooler weather comes and people are returning to work and school, the demand is lessening.
Berryville's water plant produced 13.425 million gallons of treated water in July at an average of 0.433 million gallons per day. That demand dropped to 10.606 million gallons in August at an average of 0.366 million gallons per day, a report presented to Berryville Town Council earlier this month shows.
In comparison, the plant averages treating about 9.5 million gallons of water per month, Utilities Director David Tyrrell said in an interview. Yet that demand can go up to about 11 million to 12 million gallons per month during summer, he said.
Tyrrell attributed the unusually high amount of water treated in July to many people being at home and using water for outdoor purposes such as filling swimming pools and watering lawns and gardens.
July's monthly amount was 2.819 million gallons more than August's amount.
That "may not seem like a large number," Tyrrell wrote in the report. But it required "a little over 91 additional hours of operation" at the treatment plant to maintain adequate water levels and prepare for potential storms.
"Rains toward the end of August in combination with the world continuing to open from COVID shutdowns have reduced water demands" lately, he wrote.
So "things are getting back to normal," he said.
Wastewater flows remained "fairly consistent" during the summer, Tyrrell continued.
A total of 8.14 million gallons of sewage were processed in July, averaging 0.26 million gallons per day. In August, 8.24 million gallons were treated at an average of 0.27 million gallons per day, statistics show.
The systems continued to meet state environmental requirements. However, some repairs and maintenance work were done during the summer to help keep them going, the report states. For example, a powdered activated carbon feed was repaired and a feed line was replaced at the water plant. A lime silo level sensor and lifting cables on scum pumps were replaced at the sewer plant, and repairs to acid wash sumps were completed there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.