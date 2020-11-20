WINCHESTER — The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted at First Presbyterian Church in Winchester has been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but about 1,450 meals will be delivered.
“We’re happy to do it,” dinner co-director Bob Cleaver said. “Because until a month ago, we didn’t know if this would happen.”
The free event typically relies on donated turkeys and pies, but it couldn’t do so this year due to COVID-19 health concerns. This year, packaged rotisserie chicken meat prepared by Costco Wholesale is being purchased.
“The meat is coming from one place and it’s an established business that has the facilities and follows the safety and health guidelines that are required of them,” co-director Lacy Morise said. “So we knew that it would then be safe to pass on to those who eat the dinner.”
When the meal began in the mid-1980s, it typically served 100 to 200 people, with 100 to 200 meals delivered. But as awareness and poverty have grown through the years, so have the number of meals served and delivered. Last year, about 500 people attended the meal, with about 900 meals delivered.
The popularity of the free meal, and the generosity of companies and individuals who made donations of equipment, food and money, meant the event took in more donations than the meal cost the last few years. The annual cost is usually about $3,000. Morise said the money that was saved is covering the cost of this year’s meal.
Some 450 people volunteer annually to help with the dinner, but because of the pandemic, some volunteers had to be turned away this year, Morise said. Just 30 people will be allowed in the church at a time. Two shifts of 25 drivers each will deliver the meals. Besides individuals, some of the agencies or groups receiving the meals will be the fire and police departments, the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter — known as WATTS — and the Winchester Salvation Army.
As the name of the meal emphasizes, the event is about community spirit as well as feeding people. Morise, who’s been a co-director since 2015, says she’ll miss the companionship and goodwill generated by hundreds of people gathering together. She hopes the pandemic will be over before next Thanksgiving.
“The food is important, but it’s that contact with the community, the fellowship we can offer people in the dining room with us, that’s just as important as the food itself,” she said. “I hope this is a one-time thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.