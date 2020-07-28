BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA) could see a 60% drop in revenues this year due to canceling both installments of its major biannual fundraiser, Executive Director Nathan Stalvey estimates.
He is optimistic, however, that the association can largely recover from its losses.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCHA canceled its spring Art at the Mill exhibition, which was scheduled for April 25-May 10 at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill in the village of Millwood. The fall exhibition, slated for Sept. 26-Oct. 11, is now canceled. That includes Patrons Night on Sept. 25.
Art at the Mill typically features more than 1,000 works of art for sale, including paintings, mixed-media works, sculptures, fine wood-working and pottery. According to Stalvey, the event is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s premier art fundraising shows, attracting artists and buyers from more than a dozen states.More than 200 artists, 90% of whom are from Virginia and Maryland, usually participate.
Proceeds from the event mostly go toward operating the historic mill, as well as the CCHA’s museum and archives. A portion of the proceeds also goes to the Sarah P. Trumbower Memorial Scholarship Fund, which helps a local student pursue a university education in the fine arts.
“We are saddened CCHA has had to cancel both the spring and fall art shows in what was to be its (Art of the Mill’s) 30th year.” Stalvey said. “But the safety of the volunteers, staff, artists and patrons is more important.”
Canceling the fall showing was “a difficult decision,” he said. Still, “given the feedback we received from those who participate in Art at the Mill every year, as well as the unknown situation with COVID-19, we felt ... it was the best decision.”
The CCHA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization with an annual budget of about $400,000.
So far this year, Stalvey said, grants and monies received through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program — established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — have kept the association going.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” he said, mentioning that no staff members have been laid off.
“But we are largely dependent on contributions and donations for our existence,” Stalvey continued.
Along with the cancellation of Art at the Mill, the CCHA has lost revenue from other events being canceled, he said.
To try and offset the losses, the association plans to launch a Burwell-Morgan Mill Sponsorship drive that will enable people to donate at various levels in lieu of buying art and/or Patron’s Night tickets. All contributions are to be tax deductible. For more information about the drive, contact Stalvey by email at director@clarkehistory.org.
