BERRYVILLE — Town officials are pondering how to reduce the bottom line in the coming financial year in case there is a revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A public hearing on the proposed $7.63 million budget for fiscal 2021 will be held during Berryville Town Council’s regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The new budget year will begin July 1. No tax rate increases are proposed in the spending plan, which includes a drop in the real estate tax rate.
“No one knows what the next 6-12 months will hold” in terms of the pandemic’s effects on the economy, Director of Finance and Administration/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs and Town Manager Keith Dalton wrote in a memorandum to the council. So “it is prudent for organizations to be prepared to deal with the effects of an economic downturn.”
The council will adopt a final budget during its June meeting. Despite the economic uncertainty, Jacobs and Dalton are recommending that it be adopted as it’s proposed.
However, they intend to ask the council for permission to make budget reductions after the spending plan is adopted. The reductions include postponing a 4% cost-of-living raise for employees and delaying the hiring of two new workers — a laborer for the public works department and a treatment plant operator — until January.
The reductions could save up to about $150,000, a report shows.
It will be understood, the memorandum states, that by Oct. 1, the council will decide whether the raises and/or the hirings should be further postponed or canceled.
“These are just ideas as to things we might want to do” to reduce expenses in light of a potential revenue shortfall, Jacobs said in an interview on Friday. They are not incorporated into the spending plan.
The $7,631,545 budget proposal lowers the real estate tax rate from 20 cents to 17.741 cents per $100 of assessed value. Homeowners could end up paying more in taxes, though, because Clarke County’s recent reassessment showed homes in the Berryville Magisterial District rose in value by an average of 20% during the past four years.
The personal property tax rate is to remain $1.25 per $100 of value, with state Personal Property Tax Relief Act funds covering 70% of vehicle owners’ bills, up to the first $20,000 of their cars’ or trucks’ total worth. Also, the rate for business machinery and tools is to remain $1.30 per $100.
Because of social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic, three council members plan to participate in Tuesday’s meeting by phone, Dalton said. The other three plan to be present in the upstairs meeting room at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
A maximum of 10 people — including council members, town employees and the public — will be allowed in the room at any particular time.
The meeting will be streamed live via the internet on the town’s YouTube channel. It will be shown at the at the Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court on a video screen outside the meeting room.
As part of the public hearing on the budget, Dalton encourages people to submit comments in writing or by email. Written comments can be deposited in the drop box at the town’s drive-through lane at the Government Center. Remarks also can be emailed to publiccomment@berryvilleva.gov.
Submissions received by 5 p.m. today will be provided to council members for review and made part of the meeting’s official record, according to officials.
Comments also can be emailed during the first 15 minutes of the meeting. They will be read aloud for up to three minutes. That is the standard time limit per speaker during public hearings.
“If someone (among the public) does attend the meeting” and wants to speak, Dalton said, “we will do our best to accommodate them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.