The number of local property crimes dropped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to annual crime statistics.
Area burglaries and thefts in 2020 decreased compared to the annual average for 2015-19. Violent crime decreased or remained level in most categories compared to the previous five-year annual average.
Nationally, property and violent crime has been decreasing for a generation, and local statistics have mirrored the national trend in recent years. The pandemic steepened the decline in many categories.
In March, after the virus was declared a pandemic, schools closed and a ban on public gatherings of 10 people or more was instituted in Virginia. That month, arrests declined 19% from the annual average for the previous four years in Frederick County and 28% in Winchester. Clarke County’s arrests rose slightly, but that is believed to be a result of more drug seizures during traffic stops rather than call-generated arrests.
Calls for service also dropped substantially in March in the three localities, although they began to creep back up as some lockdown measures were lifted in the ensuing months.
Frederick County had the biggest local drops in 2020 in the crime categories it reports to the FBI. They are known as Part 1 and Part II crimes. The 231 simple assaults reported in 2020, down nearly 60% from 2015-19, and aggravated assaults and rapes, which occur far less, were also down significantly. Larcenies and thefts were down nearly 48%, and burglaries dropped 26%.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said good communication his office has with the public allows deputies to be proactive, even during the pandemic. But the virus has strained resources and personnel. In June, 16 of the office’s approximately 145 deputies were out due to infections or being exposed to an infected person.
“Every call puts our personnel in danger of catching the virus,” Millholland said in an email. “We hope that in the future we continue a downward [crime] trend. We can cross our fingers and continue to be proactive in what we do.”
While Frederick County’s numbers were down in most categories, Winchester’s aggravated assaults more than doubled, and simple assaults were up 45% above the annual average. Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper said the increase is partially due to his department including domestic violence cases in the aggravated and simple assault categories in 2019. While they contributed to the higher numbers this year, overall domestic violence cases dropped from 215 in 2019 to 177 in 2020, an 18% decline.
However, Leslie Clark, whose last day as sexual assault coordinator at The Laurel Center in Winchester was Friday, said a drop in reported cases of domestic violence doesn’t mean there was less domestic violence last year. Pandemic-related business and school closings meant less freedom for victims to seek help. And in some cases, abusers may have control of a victim’s phone.
“If they are housed with their abuser, its not safe to call anyone,” Clark said.
While assaults were up in Winchester, rapes and robberies remained level or dropped slightly, burglaries remained level, and larcenies and thefts dropped 25%. Piper noted crime statistics cannot reflect unreported crimes, and social distancing made it harder for his officers to be proactive.
“We never discourage officers from taking enforcement action across the board, but we ask them to use commonsense to try to protect themselves and others,” Piper said. “When it comes to enforcement, I know it [the virus] was a factor.”
The 2020 numbers in traditionally low-crime Clarke County dropped or remained level in all categories compared to the annual average. Sheriff Tony said in an email that he was unsure why, but believed the statistics accurately reflect the lack of crime in his community.
