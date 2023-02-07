WINCHESTER — Six months after City Council established a stormwater utility, Winchester property owners finally have an idea of how much they'll be paying per month when the environmental protection initiative takes effect.
The utility, often incorrectly called a "rain tax," was approved by City Council in July to raise money exclusively for the maintenance and improvement of Winchester’s aging stormwater drainage system. Officials have said more than $176 million worth of work is needed so the city can reduce localized flooding during heavy rainfalls and stay in compliance with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) regulations that limit the amount of sediments and agricultural and industrial pollutants that enter the Chesapeake Bay due to excessive stormwater runoff.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach and City Engineer Kelly Henshaw sat down with City Council's Finance Committee on Tuesday afternoon to discuss three potential rate options and a proposed date for the new utility's implementation.
Eisenach said the city has approximately 93 million square feet of impervious surfaces that don't allow rainwater and snow melt to seep into the ground. That means about 3.3 square miles of roofs, parking lots, concrete patio decks and so on — roughly 35% of Winchester's total land area — drains into the city's stormwater system and, eventually, the Chesapeake Bay watershed. (Eisenach's calculations do not include streets, sidewalks or alleys owned by the city because they will be exempt from the utility.)
"We're an old city, we're pretty much developed, so it's not surprising it's that high," Eisenach said about the estimated amount of impervious surfaces in Winchester.
To determine exactly how many impervious surfaces there are, Eisenach said aerial photos of the entire city must be taken this year and reviewed manually. That, along with the time it will take to set up a billing system and process applications for potential utility fee waivers, means the first bills are not expected to be issued until Jan. 1, which is six months later than officials originally predicted.
"Between now and then, we would have a lot of work to do," Eisenach said, noting bills will be processed by the Winchester Utilities Department and attached to the water bills mailed to property owners.
Eisenach presented three billing options to the Finance Committee, all of which would generate enough money to cover existing stormwater operational expenses, hire a six-person crew dedicated solely to maintaining the stormwater system and buy water nutrient credits to keep the city in compliance with DEQ stormwater-runoff regulations. Those credits originate from developers and localities whose stormwater drainage systems exceed DEQ standards and can be sold to others whose nutrient levels exceed allowable levels.
Eisenach said the first option would raise $2,062,500 per year and fund 25% of the projected stormwater improvement costs, with the balance paid from the city's general fund. Option 2 includes everything from Option 1 but would raise $2,650,000 per year and change the funding mix to 50% from the utility, 50% from the general fund. Option 3 also includes everything from Option 1 but, as the most expensive option for property owners, would raise $3,825,000 per year, which is enough to fully fund all annual stormwater improvements without dipping into the city's savings account.
As proposed by Eisenach, the monthly stormwater utility fee that would be paid by property owners is based on the amount of impervious surfaces on their parcels. Option 1 would charge 11.9 cents for each 50 square feet of impervious surfaces, while Option 2 would charge 15.3 cents and Option 3 would charge 22 cents. That means a homeowner with 3,200 square feet of impervious surfaces — Eisenach said that's an average amount for a property with a single-family home — would pay $7.62 per month for Option 1, $9.79 per month for Option 2 and $14.08 per month for Option 3.
Eisenach presented the committee with a list of Top 20 properties with the most impervious surfaces in Winchester. Leading the list is the city itself with 2,521,815 square feet of impervious surfaces. However, state code exempts all properties owned by municipalities from paying the stormwater utility fee. At this time, Eisenach said, staff is trying to determine if that exemption would also apply to Winchester Public Schools.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Top 20 list is Winchester Medical Center with 2,512,867 square feet of impervious surfaces. If Eisenach's recommendations are accepted by City Council, the hospital's monthly stormwater utility bill would be $5,967.62 for Option 1, $7,667.49 for Option 2 or $11,067.22 for Option 3.
Henshaw said there will be ways for property owners to earn credits that lower their monthly bills by as much as 50%. For example, homeowners with rain barrels that collect runoff from at least 400 square feet of roof will get a 5% discount, those who pledge not to fertilize their lawns will get a 5% reduction and those who remove old septic systems and connect to the city's sewer system will get the maximum 50% discount. Businesses can get a 10% discount for creating a nutrient management plan or the maximum 50% discount by granting land easements to Winchester if the city needs a portion of their property for a public project.
"People can stack those credits to try to get to 50%," Henshaw said, referring to the full list of potential discounts that can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3YzYK8o.
The Finance Committee — Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell — unanimously agreed to forward the proposed stormwater utility rates and potential discounts to the full City Council. City Manager Dan Hoffman said the specific fees and discounts will be determined in the coming months as council drafts Winchester's operational budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1.
