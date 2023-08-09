WINCHESTER — City Council’s Finance Committee on Monday endorsed a pair of policy changes presented by the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.
The first would raise the amount of money the office can independently refund to a person or business who has paid too much in taxes, and the second would adjust the filing fee for obtaining a business license from the city.
According to Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder, the current licensing policy is to charge $50 for new and renewed business licenses issued to any firm with gross annual receipts of up to $50,000. Companies with yearly earnings in excess of $50,000 pay a fluctuating amount based on the amount of revenues.
These days, Burkholder said, many people are setting up small home-based businesses that, for example, sell products at craft fairs. Even if those businesses make just a few hundred dollars per year, they’re still required to pay an annual $50 licensing fee.
“It’s a fair amount of work and expense on our part to track these people down, the materials for postage, toner, that sort of thing,” Burkholder said.
Her suggestion is to drop the $50 license fee for any business with annual gross receipts of less than $5,000, but keep it in place for ventures that bring in $5,000 to $50,000 per year. If a business grows to the point where its annual revenues exceed $50,000, Burkholder said its licensing fee would then be determined by multiplying the company’s total revenues by the current tax rate for its specific business type.
While dropping the mandatory $50 filing fee for entrepreneurs with less than $5,000 in annual gross receipts could decrease the amount of money collected by the local government, Burkholder said, “I think it’s actually going to be a net positive to the city because of the expenses we’re going to save in labor and materials.”
“I can get behind $5,000,” Finance Committee member Richard Bell said.
The other item would expand the ability of the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office to automatically issue a refund to any individual or business that paid more than necessary in taxes due to an accounting mistake or erroneous assessment.
Currently, Burkholder said any tax rebate above $5,000 cannot be automatically issued by her office because City Council must review and approve all refunds that exceed that amount. She wants the amount raised to $10,000.
“Works for me,” committee member Corey Sullivan said.
The committee unanimously agreed to forward the rebate and business tax proposals to the full council with a recommendation of approval. City Council is expected to consider the items at its business meeting on Aug. 22.
Attending Monday afternoon’s Winchester Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell.
