WINCHESTER — Despite concerns about property access, the city’s Planning Commission has again recommended approval of a rezoning that would clear the way for construction of 25 townhouses and a small office building along a narrow, 4.3-acre strip of land in the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.
This is the second time the commission has weighed in on the issue. The first rezoning request filed in August made it all the way to City Council before city staff realized a mistake had been made with the application, forcing the developer to start the process again.
The mistake, which City Manager Dan Hoffman said in September should have been caught by the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department, was due to the first application’s attempt to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the 4.3-acre property zoned Residential Office (RO-1). According to City Code, properties zoned RO-1 are not eligible for PUD overlays.
The property owner, Schwartz Family Investments II LLC, was encouraged to file an amended rezoning application, which it did in late October. The new request seeks to change the zoning of the site from RO-1 to Medium Density Residential (MR), and to then add a PUD overlay so the site can accommodate 25 three-bedroom dwellings.
The townhouses and a small office building proposed for the site would be accessed by a right-in, right-out roadway that connects an extended East Leicester Street to the southbound lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road. East Leicester currently ends before it reaches Pleasant Valley.
The extended section of East Leicester between South Pleasant Valley Road and Opequon Avenue would be designated one-way, with vehicles only allowed to travel westbound. This would permit vehicles to exit the proposed residential development via Opequon Avenue but would prohibit cars from entering the site from Opequon.
Neighbors of the proposed development have said one of their top worries about the project is that connecting East Leicester to South Pleasant Valley could bring high levels of traffic into their residential neighborhoods. That’s because East Leicester goes past Opequon to intersect with Shenandoah, Shawnee and Summit avenues, John Kerr Lane and Parkway Street, where hundreds of city residents live in single-family homes.
If the extended portion of East Leicester is limited to westbound travel only, it would not stop cars from turning off the southbound lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road and following the length of East Leicester all the way through the neighborhoods. However, project designer Ronald Mislowsky of Pennoni Associates in Winchester has said the inability to exit from East Leicester onto South Pleasant Valley should dissuade people traveling eastbound on Cork Street, which is north of the proposed development, from trying to cut through the residential streets in an attempt to bypass the frequently congested intersection of Cork Street and South Pleasant Valley Road.
“This is what the neighborhood [residents] wanted,” Youmans told the Planning Commission on Tuesday after several members expressed concerns regarding how subdivision occupants would be able to access their homes if they could not turn left from northbound Pleasant Valley or enter via the one-way portion of East Leicester Street from Opequon Avenue.
The extended East Leicester from South Pleasant Valley Road would provide the only access to the proposed townhouses and office building. An earlier proposal to build a roundabout at the southern end of the 4.3-acre property has been scrapped due to opposition from neighboring residents, Youmans said.
“It sounds like you’ve done everything you can to minimize and/or reduce traffic, so I’m in support,” commission Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett said.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend City Council’s approval of the rezoning, but commission Chairman Mark Loring admitted, “The application is going to be challenging. ... I’m excited to see how all this shakes out.”
If council endorses the measure, Schwartz Family Investments would still be required to seek the city’s approval of subdivision and site plans before construction could proceed.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield. Commissioner Paul Richardson was absent.
