WINCHESTER — The Winchester Planning Commission has endorsed a subdivision plan that would bring 34 three-bedroom townhouses to the former site of WINC Radio at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
Rezoning for the development, known as Laurelwood Commons, was approved in March by City Council, but property owner Centennial Broadcasting II LLC cannot start construction until council also endorses the project's subdivision plan.
The plan drawn up by engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. in Winchester was the subject of a public hearing at Tuesday afternoon's Planning Commission meeting. The only person who spoke was Iara Lacher of the 500 block of Battle Avenue, who said she was sharing her own sentiments as well as those of her neighbors.
Lacher asked that downward-facing lighting and new landscaping be installed at Laurelwood Commons, and that caution be used during any rock blasting required for construction in order to protect nearby homes. She also sought additional assurance that the 34 townhouses would be two stories tall rather than three, which is something developers had already agreed to in February.
During the rezoning process earlier this year, several other neighbors of the proposed development claimed the North Pleasant Valley Road property had poor drainage and said they were concerned about stormwater runoff flooding their homes and yards. Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said on Tuesday that concern has been addressed in the proposed subdivision plan with the addition of a stormwater management pond at the north end of the development, behind a row of single-family homes on Bruce Street and about 25 yards south of Friendship Park.
"What they are doing is collecting the water along the new public street that would loop in off of North Pleasant Valley Road and back out again," Youmans said, referring to a small road that would provide access to the 34 townhouses. "The water from those streets is being directed into the stormwater management pond ... and then makes a right turn heading north toward Friendship Park, where we have a natural drainage area that ultimately outlets farther to the north."
Once Laurelwood Commons is built, Youmans said, the development would be governed by a homeowners association.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend City Council's approval of the subdivision plan. The proposal will be reviewed by the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee at its meeting on Aug. 25, then passed on to council for a final vote sometime next month. No additional public hearings will be held on the plan.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the Planning Commission:
- Voted 4-3 to recommend approval of a rezoning that would change the designation of 22.7 acres of land in the 200 block of Crossover Boulevard from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Residential Office (RO-1) to Highway Commercial (B-2) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. The rezoning is being sought by Castle Development Partners of Charlottesville, which is interested in buying the land currently owned by Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester in order to build a 331-unit apartment complex called Winchester Crossover Apartments. Commission members Mark Loring, Brandon Pifer and David Ray opposed the rezoning.
- Unanimously recommended City Council approve a waiver allowing the developer of the proposed Cameron Square apartment complex at 324 N. Cameron St. to install an overhead door that faces a public street.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
All of these new apartments buildings and townhouse communities is going to adversely affect the Winchester Public School system. One family cannot afford a residence, but two families will be able to do so. We see it all over Winchester already.
