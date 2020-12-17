WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission has recommended approval of a new bed and breakfast on Amherst Street, but only after dialing back the prospective owner’s goal of hosting up to 125 outdoor events on the property every year.
Following a public hearing on Tuesday that highlighted concerns from neighbors about the proposed business, the commission voted 6-0-1 to recommend that City Council approve a conditional-use permit (CUP) allowing the bed and breakfast to operate in a Residential Office (RO-1) zoning district with a Historic Winchester District overlay.
The abstention came from Commissioner Leesa Mayfield, who lives adjacent to the 148-year-old Selma Mansion at 514 Amherst St. An ownership group headed by developer Bill McIntosh wants to convert the home into a seven-room bed and breakfast.
“I’m straddling the line between planning commissioner and neighbor,” Mayfield said at the start of Tuesday’s discussion.
McIntosh, who plans to buy Selma Mansion if the city allows him to operate it as a bed and breakfast, said he hopes to host dozens of weddings, reunions, corporate events and private parties each year on the 4.92-acre property’s lawn.
Originally, McIntosh said he wanted to hold up to 125 outdoor events per year, but he dialed that number back to 80 following a Dec. 1 work session where Planning Commission members said that many outdoor activities could be detrimental to neighbors.
“It still feels like it’s way too many,” Mayfield said after the number was lowered to 80.
“Without the outdoor events, the business model is not viable,” McIntosh responded. “We’ll do everything we can to balance commerce and the neighbors.”
Although Mayfield would be personally impacted by the proposed bed and breakfast, she said she would not recuse herself from the vote on Tuesday after learning all of her neighbors shared her concerns about the noise, traffic and parking issues that could arise during outdoor events with up to 150 guests.
City Manager Dan Hoffman told Mayfield she was in “a gray area” regarding conflict of interest. He recommended she share her personal and professional opinions during the public discussion of McIntosh’s application, but not cast a vote on the CUP. Mayfield and commission Chairman Mark Loring agreed.
If McIntosh cooperates with the neighbors and addresses their complaints in a fair and timely manner, Commissioner David Ray said, “It should be OK.”
“I don’t feel like the noise will reverberate as much as we think,” Commissioner Brandon Pifer said.
Regardless, the commission decided to put in a few safeguards to hopefully prevent neighborhood conflicts. Event guests who are not staying overnight in the bed and breakfast will not be allowed to camp on the mansion’s lawn, valet parking must be provided for all gatherings with a significant number of guests and, most importantly, all amplified outdoor sound from musicians, disc jockeys and so on must be cut off by 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
City Council will get its first look at the proposed bed and breakfast during its Jan. 12 work session. If the CUP is approved, McIntosh said the ownership group hopes to close on the $1.3 Selma Mansion property by the end of January.
In other business at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the Planning Commission:
Unanimously recommended approval of a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow homeowners in Winchester’s residential districts to own up to six chickens for the sole purpose of harvesting the hens’ eggs.
Unanimously recommended approval of a proposed CUP that would allow McIntosh to offer 11 extended-stay lodging units on the second and third floors of an office building at 112 N. Loudoun St., located in a Central Business (B-1) district with a Historic Winchester District overlay.
Unanimously recommended approval of a proposed CUP that would allow Maria Santos to convert the ground floor of a building at 725-727 S. Loudoun St., located in a B-1 district, to residential use.
Unanimously recommended approval of a proposed CUP that would allow Kim Craig to operate a laundromat in a building at 715 S. Kent St., located in a High-Density Residential (HR-1) district.
Unanimously recommended approval of a proposed ordinance amendment that would give developers options for increasing the housing density of properties in the B-1 district.
Voted 6-1 to deny a request for a freestanding sign in front of the Vape Shop at 2231 Valley Ave. As proposed, the sign contains four colors, which is one more than the maximum allowed under City Code. Commissioner John Tagnesi voted against the denial. The Vape Shop now has the option of appealing the commission’s decision to City Council.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.