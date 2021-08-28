WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has declined to issue a recommendation on whether council should approve the construction of 25 three-bedroom townhouses and an office building on a narrow strip of land along South Pleasant Valley Road.
Committee member Kim Herbstritt based on her decision Thursday on a proposed traffic roundabout that could someday be built near the southern end of the 4.3-acre property. Construction of the traffic circle is not included in the city’s current Comprehensive Plan, she said, and the public should have the opportunity to say how it feels about the potential roadway before council rules on whether to approve a residential and office development that could use the roundabout as an entry and exit point.
The townhouses and office building are being proposed for the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, across from Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road. In order to build the structures, property owner Schwartz Family Investments II LLC needs City Council to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the property that is zoned Residential Office (RO-1).
When the development was first presented last week to the Winchester Planning Commission by city Planning Director Timothy Youmans, there was confusion over how many entrances and exits would be at the site. City Manager Dan Hoffman has since clarified there would be two: From East Leicester Street via Opequon Avenue, which runs parallel to the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, and from a right-in, right-out avenue to be built off the southbound lanes of South Pleasant Valley Road.
Eventually, Youmans has said, the right-in, right-out access road could be integrated into the traffic-calming roundabout that Winchester officials and the Virginia Department of Transportation hope to build sometime within the next decade on South Pleasant Valley Road between its intersections with East Cork Street and Lowry Drive.
Herbstritt said on Thursday that City Council should not vote on the proposed townhouses and office building before it determines if the traffic circle will be included in an update to Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan, which is currently being revised and will be the focus of an open house and public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Rouss City Hall.
“I’d like to have the community come out and say, ‘Yeah, we like the traffic circle,’ or, ‘No, we don’t,’” Herbstritt said.
Mayor David Smith, who also serves on the Planning and Economic Development Committee, said he was willing to recommend approval of the PUD for the townhouses and office building before the Comprehensive Plan is updated. The third and final member of the committee, Chairman Richard Bell, recused himself from the discussion because his real estate firm, Adams-Nelson and Associates Inc. of Winchester, is representing the seller of the property where the development would be located, the Rosa F. Schwartz Revocable Trust.
That meant only two committee members were eligible to vote on the PUD Thursday and they were in disagreement. Their options were to cast a tie vote that would have the same effect as killing the request, table the measure or forward the item to City Council without a recommendation of approval or denial. Herbstritt and Smith agreed to forward the item without a recommendation so the full nine-member council can sort it out.
Even though the committee failed to issue a recommendation on the townhouses and office building, council will still have one from the Winchester Planning Commission, which voted unanimously last week to encourage approval of the development.
Council is expected to discuss the proposed PUD when it meets again on Sept. 14 in Rouss City Hall. The two weeks between Tuesday’s public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan and City Council’s mid-September meeting, Smith said, “will give staff plenty of time to address the concerns that you [Herbstritt] and the public have.”
Council’s final vote on the Comprehensive Plan update could come as early as next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.