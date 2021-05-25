WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Transportation Committee on Monday reviewed proposed transportation changes to the county’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan — a document that helps guide the county government in addressing growth.
The plan is updated every five years. Members of the county’s Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission often refer to it when determining whether to approve developments.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop showed the Transportation Committee some of the proposed changes to the plan. The vast majority are minor updates, reflecting updated projections for county growth, new cost estimates for various road projects and removing completed projects.
For example, in the proposed 2040 comprehensive plan, it says the county’s population is expected to reach 151,408 by 2040. This number is a decrease from the previously estimated population of 153,945 in the 2035 plan. Employment in the county, which was 23,499 in 2010, is expected to reach 93,000 by 2040.
The plan update notes the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Staunton District, which includes Frederick County, continues to receive one of the lowest District Grant Allocations in the state, which results in a significant backlog of critical needs projects.
While extending the Va. 37 bypass eastward to loop around the county remains the most crucial transportation priority, the updated plan says the second most-needed project is improvements to the Interstate 81 Exit 317 Interchange.
New projects added to the plan include improvements to U.S. 11 and Old Charles Town Road, a Warrior Drive extension to Brandy Lane and upgrades to U.S. 11 from Opequon Church to the City of Winchester.
The update to the plan notes that the I-81 Exit 313 Bridge Replacement has been funded by VDOT, but adds that relatively few funds on the project allow for increased capacity. Finding resources to increase the capacity of the replacement bridge remains a priority.
Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter — who is chairwoman of the committee — suggested adding to the comprehensive plan improvements to Main Street (U.S. 11) and Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in Stephens City. For years, town officials and residents have complained about traffic congestion in that section, particularly during the late afternoon.
“I think it’s something we probably need to look at in conjunction with [Stephens] City,” McCann-Slaughter said. “I think that’s high on their radar of needing attention.”
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Hawkins, who attended the meeting, said he has had conversations with Stephens City leaders about the town’s traffic congestion and they all agree that it is a problem.
Although the county hopes to eventually ease traffic congestion in Stephens City by relocating I-81 Exit 307 farther south, that project is unlikely to happen in the near future due to its prohibitive cost of approximately $241 million.
Bishop acknowledged that making improvements to the Main Street/Fairfax Pike intersection in Stephens City might be a more feasible project in the short term and said he would coordinate with Stephens City government officials to see if they would be interested in such a project being added to the plan.
The committee took no action on the proposed updates, as it was only presented for review. The plan isn’t expected to be officially updated until later this summer.
Also at the meeting, Hawkins suggested the county and VDOT look at the intersection of Papermill Road (Route 644) and Shawnee Drive (Route 652). He said if just one vehicle stops on Papermill Road, wanting to make a left onto Shawnee Drive, it backs up 15-20 cars. VDOT officials participating remotely in the meeting said they would take a look at the situation.
