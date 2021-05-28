WINCHESTER — A bid to bring international refugees to Winchester has been put on hold indefinitely.
Susannah Lepley, Virginia’s director of Immigration and Refugee Resettlement for the global nonprofit organization Church World Service (CWS), was scheduled to appear Thursday before City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee to explain why CWS wants to open an office in Winchester to serve approximately 100 people per year who have been forced from their homelands due to political, social or religious persecution.
However, Lepley did not attend the session. Instead, she sent a message asking that the item be tabled indefinitely or completely removed from future consideration. No further explanation was provided.
Mayor David Smith, a member of the committee, said he would support delaying but not killing the refugee request. He then read from a prepared statement that referenced the Statue of Liberty and how it stands as a symbol of America’s willingness to welcome people seeking new lives and opportunities.
“Winchester has always been a welcoming community, and I believe it continues to be so,” Smith said.
Lepley previously appeared before the Planning and Economic Development Committee on April 29 to give a brief overview of what CWS hopes to accomplish in Winchester. At that time, she said CWS would find housing in Winchester for the refugees, help them learn English and pursue U.S. citizenship, assist them with applying for public assistance until they find employment, enroll their children in school and so on.
Although the committee forwarded her request to the full council with a recommendation of approval, Councilor Richard Bell, who chairs the Planning and Economic Development Committee, told City Council at its meeting on May 11 that Lepley’s request was being sent back to committee so the panel could gather more information.
Public reaction to the possibility of allowing international refugees to settle in Winchester has been mixed. Proponents say the city should be eager to help displaced people build new lives and pursue the American dream. Opponents say Winchester has a shortage of affordable housing units for its own residents.
Since the committee voted unanimously Thursday to indefinitely table Lepley’s request, that leaves the door open for CWS to continue its efforts to open an office in Winchester. CWS has not indicated how it plans to proceed.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
