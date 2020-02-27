BERRYVILLE — Not everything on Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper's wish list for the new budget year may be fulfilled.
Roper requested two extra deputies and four new patrol cars for fiscal 2021, which starts July 1. After considering his request, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee is recommending that he receive one additional officer and three cars.
"I respect the sheriff" and trust he needs what he requested, said supervisors' Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Weiss and Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett comprise the Finance Committee. Former county supervisor John Staelin participates in discussions and offers advice based on his financial expertise. However, the full board must approve the fiscal 2021 budget, and all five supervisors have input into spending decisions.
Roper asked for $80,720 to fund the two requested deputies. That would bring the total number of deputies in the Sheriff's Office's patrol division to 12.
More road deputies are needed, Roper wrote , largely because of a trooper shortage among the Virginia State Police.
Troopers used to respond to every traffic accident in Clarke County. Now, it is far more likely for the Sheriff's Office to respond to a crash.
Deputies spend an average of 45-90 minutes investigating accidents and filling out the required reports. That, along with giving depositions in trials, takes deputies away from other law enforcement duties, according to Roper.
He added that speeding is the most frequent complaint his office receives, and more deputies are needed to catch more speeders.
Roper estimated that two extra deputies together could issue enough tickets to generate an additional $50,000 in revenue from fines to help pay for their positions.
The county's budget proposal contains $19,000 to buy a portable "speed trailer" that can be moved as needed. The trailer will display the speeds of passing vehicles to try to get drivers to slow down. It also will be able to display alerts.
Supervisors already decided to buy the trailer. Weiss said he thought it would cost about $12,000.
"It's more money than I thought it would be," he said of the $19,000, "but speeding is an issue that we (the supervisors) all get pestered about."
Catlett said the trailer should be helpful in monitoring speeds along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) later this year when the highway gets busier due to detours from the Hillsboro highway reconstruction project.
Roper also asked the supervisors for $228,000 to buy four 2020 model Ford police interceptor vehicles.
At a cost of $57,000 each, the vehicles come equipped with extremely heavy duty engines and other equipment needed for police work.
Weiss acknowledged that some of the Sheriff's Office's vehicles have high mileage. Still, he suggested that only three new cars be purchased.
With the committee's support, county Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge changed the budget proposal to include the purchase of three vehicles at a cost of $171,000.
Roper said following the decision that "we'll get by."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.