WINCHESTER — After years of setbacks, the Frederick County Transportation Committee on Monday unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors solicit bids for the proposed $5.2 million extension of Renaissance Drive in Kernstown.
Funding challenges, design adjustments and other issues have plagued the project, which calls for a two-lane extension of Renaissance Drive west of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), across the CSX railroad tracks, to Shady Elm Road. The extension will provide access from Valley Pike to Shady Elm Road and alleviate traffic congestion on Apple Valley Road.
On Monday, Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said the county is making progress on the project. He announced that the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and CSX have approved plans for the extension and that the county is finalizing right-of-way plats and easements. He added that the county is ready to put the project out for bid.
The county has about $4.28 million set aside for the project, most of it from proffers from developers and VDOT revenue-sharing funds.
Based on the $5,296,900 pre-bid estimate, there is a $1,016,165 funding shortfall. Bishop said the estimate has increased due to a rise in construction costs.
He expects proffer payments — currently unbudgeted — from adjacent developers and additional revenue-sharing funds could significantly offset the shortfall, leaving a difference of $364,000 for the county to cover. Reserve funds established for transportation projects could help make up the difference, he said.
The committee supported putting the project out to bid, with the understanding that revenue sharing and budgeted transportation funds would cover the shortfall.
After the bids and other final numbers are received, the county’s planning staff intends to return to the county’s Finance committee and the Board of Supervisors to request that the project proceed.
If everything goes smoothly, Bishop said construction would begin in January 2022 and last a year.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Transportation Committee Chairman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members Charles DeHaven Jr., Shawn Graber, James Racey, Cordell Watts and Gary Oates.
