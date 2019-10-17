WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Finance Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend spending $102,000 to cover 10 months of costs associated with maintaining and operating Sunnyside Plaza, located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) near Va. 37.
The county purchased the 70,614-square-foot shopping center with 380 parking spaces on Aug. 26 for $2.1 million from a Miami-based limited liability company. The 10.5-acre property has an assessed value is $6.2 million. The county intends to use the property for additional office space because the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester has reached capacity.
Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs told the committee the $102,000 would be used to cover property management services, utilities, snow removal, and general maintenance costs.
Sunnyside Plaza is currently occupied by five tenants and has a monthly rental income of $10,200. The tenants are a Chinese restaurant, a day care, a tax preparer, a laundromat and a dry cleaner. According to Tibbs, the rental income is sufficient to cover the $102,000 maintenance costs, so no taxpayer dollars are needed.
The county has not set a timeline on renovating the shopping center into offices. County staff are being surveyed to determine which departments need more space.
Also at the meeting, the committee:
- Recommended carrying forward $30,000 to add a 250-square-foot addition to the Shawneeland Sanitary District’s Office at 50 Tomahawk Trail. The money was approved for Shawneeland’s 2018-2019 budget, but the Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee was unable to complete the project last year. A bunk room for maintenance workers to use during inclement weather will be created in the existing office space.
- The bunk room would be available for maintenance workers to use during inclement weather. If the Board of Supervisors approves the recommendation, construction could start this winter and be finished in the spring.
- Recommended carrying forward $1.39 million in unspent school operating funds from the Frederick County school division's fiscal year 2019 budget. Of this, $1,040,663 would be used to buy 10 new school buses, while the remaining $347,857 would go toward the Standards of Learning Algebra Readiness program, Project Graduation and other items.
All recommendations for funding by the Finance Committee require approval from the Board of Supervisors.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members Gary Lofton, Jeff Boppe and Angela Rudolph. Charles DeHaven Jr. was absent.
