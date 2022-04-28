WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has unanimously recommended reapproval of a rezoning that would allow Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) to proceed with a large residential development at the former site of Frederick County Middle School.
Thursday’s committee vote came one week after the Planning Commission also recommended reapproval of the Chicago firm’s request to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the 22.7-acre project site, which is comprised of 13.1 acres at 441 Linden Drive and 9.6 acres at 301 Linden Drive.
The PUD was originally approved by City Council in February 2021, but HDP failed to file a site plan within one year so the PUD expired. Last week, HDP President Todd Bryant attributed the delay to interference brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and his company’s decision to bring in a new architectural firm, Lessard Design of Vienna, Virginia, to design an age-restricted apartment building that would be at the rear of the residential development.
Chris Moon of Greenway Engineering Inc., a Winchester-based firm that is working with HDP on the residential development, told the Planning and Economic Development Committee that things are now in place for the project to proceed.
“All indications are, this is moving forward,” Moon said.
The committee initially seemed reluctant to endorse HDP’s renewed PUD request.
“What’s to say if this gets approved and moved forward, we won’t be in the same place again in one or two years?” committee member and Mayor David Smith asked.
“I don’t think they’re going to make the same mistake twice,” Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans responded.
Youmans said it has been “20, 25 years” since City Council was asked to re-approve a PUD that had expired due to inaction by an applicant. Because of that, he had to dig through the city’s zoning code to find out how the reapproval process works.
Since HDP’s latest PUD application is virtually identical to the first one, Youmans said council will not have to hold a first reading of the proposal. Instead, it will go straight to a public hearing and vote at council’s May 24 meeting.
If council reapproves the PUD, HDP will once again have a year to submit a site plan. If it does not, the PUD will again expire.
Youmans said he has little worry about the Linden Drive project getting held up for a second time.
“There has been progress made toward this PUD,” he said.
That progress includes HDP purchasing the 22.7 acres on Linden Drive, demolishing the former Frederick County Middle School, hiring Lessard to design the apartment building and selecting United Plus Property Management of New York to manage the age-restricted apartments.
As proposed, the 160-unit apartment building at 301 Linden Drive, which would be built during Phase 1 of the two-phase project, would be exclusively for residents age 55 and older. A total of 240 parking spaces would be available for tenants who rent units in the building.
At 441 Linden Drive, HDP is proposing 143 townhouses and duplexes with a total of 343 parking spaces, plus a small community park. No designer has been hired for the townhouses, but Bryant said last week that he was on the verge of signing a contract with a nationally known company that would commence construction during Phase 2. The townhouses and duplexes would then be sold at standard market-rate prices.
The apartments, townhouses and duplexes would be accessed via two separate entrances on Linden Drive.
When HDP first proposed the development, company officials said they hoped to work out a deal with neighboring Valley Health so a private road could be built through the healthcare provider’s property. The road would be exclusively for the use of apartment residents and provide easy access to Winchester Medical Center, whose campus at 1840 Amherst St. is next to the 9.6 acres where the apartments would be constructed. Valley Health rejected that request last year and the road was dropped from the plans.
Now that a second PUD has been submitted, members of the Planning Commission and Planning and Economic Development Committee have said they want HDP to approach Valley Health again to see if it would be willing to allow a bicycle and pedestrian trail between the hospital and apartments.
“I think that’s a really important piece,” committee member Kim Herbstritt said.
Moon said HDP has already reached out to Valley Health, which appears to be receptive to the idea.
If the PUD and a subsequent site plan are approved by the city, Bryant has said construction on the Linden Drive development would most likely start later this year.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members Kim Herbstritt and David Smith.
