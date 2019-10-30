WINCHESTER — Frederick County’s busiest refuse and recycling center is one step closer to getting a new facility.
On Tuesday, the county’s Public Works Committee unanimously recommended spending $1.6 million to build a new Albin refuse and recycling convenience center. The county wants to move the existing Albin facility from 137 Indian Hollow Road to a 6-acre site at 178 Indian Hollow Road, which is owned by Frederick County Public Schools and once served as the school division’s transportation center.
The county has 10 convenience sites where residents can dispose of trash and recyclables.
Public Works Director Joe Wilder told the committee the county has developed a construction estimate of $1.6 million to open the new site.
Since the project is not in the current fiscal year’s budget, the committee recommended that the Board of Supervisors amend its budget to appropriate the money. The matter will go before the county’s Finance Committee meeting before it goes to the board.
If funding is approved, construction could start in January, and the new site could be ready for use by July.
Wilder said after the meeting that the School Board and Board of Supervisors have approved a perpetual easement that would allow the county to use the school property for the new convenience center.
Also at the meeting, Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger reported that during fiscal year 2018-19, the county’s recycling program collected 6.3 million pounds of materials, which is a slight increase from the previous year. But revenue from the sale of recyclable materials dropped $20,000 from the previous year to $42,000. Puffinburger attributed the decrease to historically low market prices for recycled goods.
She said a study being conducted by SCS Engineers that considers different solutions for managing recyclables in the landfill’s service area, which includes Frederick and Clarke counties and the city of Winchester, is in its final stages. A final report is expected by late November.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy and committee members Gary Lofton, Bob Wells, Gene Fisher and Harvey Strawsynder.
(1) comment
This is wonderful, hopefully they model it after the new site on Stephenson Road, it is very convenient
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.