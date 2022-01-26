WINCHESTER — In recent months, the Shawneeland subdivision in western Frederick County has experienced issues with sinkholes draining water from Crystal Lake by the Cherokee Dam.
On Tuesday, the Frederick County Public Works Committee unanimously recommended spending up to $380,000 from the Shawneeland Sanitary District's reserves to address the matter. Public Works Director Joe Wilder said about $1.5 million are in reserves. The sanitary district, established by the county in 1987, collects fees from Shawneeland property owners to pay for improvements in the development.
The lake and dam are owned and operated by the county and funded by the sanitary district. For decades, the lake has been subject to karst hazards, such as sinkholes. Karst is topography formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks, such as limestone. Sinkhole remediation activities near the lake have occurred over the past 20 years to address water draining from the lake.
In early October, two significant sinkholes developed along the lake's eastern shore, accelerating the drainage at a rate of approximately 150 gallons a minute. As a result, the lake's water elevation dropped 10 to 15 feet.
Wilder said that while the sinkholes have been closed off, they continue to drain water from the lake. Viola Engineering was contacted by county officials to examine the matter and seek solutions to the problem.
While many Shawneeland residents love the lake and want to do whatever is necessary to ensure that it can continue to be used for recreation, some residents are weary of the expenditures over the past two decades to address the problem, Viola Engineering reported.
Ultimately, Viola Engineering recommended the county inject polyurethane foam resin into the sinkholes and other areas along the drainage path. This should fill in the karst voids and prevent drainage from the lake. The cost estimate to remediate the lake's issues is estimated between $60,000 and $380,000, depending on the severity of voids in the underlying karst geology.
The matter will be further discussed by the county's Finance Committee.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were committee members Doug McCarthy, Bob Wells, Gene Fisher, Gary Longerbeam and Harvey Strawsnyder.
