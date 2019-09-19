WINCHESTER — To address the nationwide inequality gap, there needs to be more education to train local workers, Valley Health System President and CEO Mark Merrill at the 11th annual Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Business Forum Luncheon on Wednesday.
About 230 regional business leaders registered to attend the event.
Merrill was part of a panel discussion along with Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine and Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. They talked about the need to develop meaningful partnerships between schools and area businesses to help business leaders find talented employees.
“When you ask children or high school students about health care careers, what do they say?” Merrill asked the audience.
Becoming a doctor or nurse was the overall response.
But there’s so much more than that, Merrill said. He then rattled off a list of other career opportunities in the health sciences such as marketing, communication, engineering, nutrition service, data analytics and more.
During the 2012-13 school year, Valley Health and area high schools began a partnership to offer health sciences-related classes. Initially, about 800 students were enrolled. For the 2019-20 school year, that number has more than doubled, with about 2,000 students taking courses. The partnership involves students from Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
“Our goal when this partnership started was to explore how we could introduce children and youth about the opportunities in health care,” Merrill said.
Josh Phelps, president of Winchester Metals Inc., was recognized by Van Heukelum during the panel discussion as an example of the type of collaboration that’s needed between business and schools. Five years ago, Phelps help start the Widget Cup, a Career and Technical Education-oriented competition among teams from area high schools that are tasked with designing and building a specified “widget” for a community group.
About 18 months ago, Phelps hired one of the competitors after he saw her welding at the Widget Cup. Finding talented workers is a challenge, he said, noting that in recent weeks he arranged three job interviews where two people didn’t show up and the other fell asleep in the parking lot.
“It’s inspiring to know that there are pockets of hope out there,” Phelps said about finding talent in today’s high school students.
Area superintendents encouraged local business representatives to seek out opportunities to provide mentoring or internships for students.
Nationally, 80% of high school graduates will live and work within 100 miles of where they went to school, Van Heukelum said. “The workers that you will have in your businesses are sitting in our classrooms right now today and you have an opportunity to get in front of them early and to start fostering that relationship at a very young age.”
