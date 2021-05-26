WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works Committee on Tuesday agreed it doesn’t think the county should force people to have a vehicle decal to prove they are county residents to dispose of trash.
County Administrator Kris Tierney said Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber had raised concerns about misuse of the county convenience sites. He previously said Graber told him that people who did not live in Star Tannery were using the Star Tannery convenience site to dispose of trash.
In response to Graber’s concerns, the Public Works Committee considered issuing a decal to county residents. The decal would prove they are from the county and authorized to dispose of trash at the regional landfill and the 11 citizen convenience sites. People without a decal would not be allowed to dispose of waste.
The committee was unanimous in its dislike of the idea. For one, the cost of a decal program would be expensive. The county Treasurer’s Office estimated the initial cost of issuing decals would be approximately $153,000. The amount includes the cost of the decal, envelope and postage based on 100,000 decals issued. There was uncertainty about what the ongoing cost would be.
There also was uncertainty about how the county would handle other jurisdictions that pay for their residents to be able to use the landfill, such as Clarke County.
Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells said he did not want to burden emploees who oversee the convenience centers. He expressed concern about putting staff members in danger if there is a conflict with an angry person wanting to get rid of trash who did not have a decal.
“I do not want to put those people in a policing position,” Wells said.
Other alternatives, such as installing security cameras to monitor people who abuse trash disposal sites, were deemed by Tierney to be more trouble than they are worth. He said it takes time, energy and staff hours to track down people who dump trash without permission. There was generally a concern among committee members about “the cure being worse than the disease.”
Public Works Director Joe Wilder said that while there are occasional instances where someone from Shenandoah or Warren counties dumps trash at the Frederick County sites, there is no widespread problem. He said there were more issues at the landfill last year with excessive trash dumping, but he attributed that to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also at the meeting, Wilder said the county had received three bids to buy the former Albin convenience center property at 137 Indian Hollow Road, which is roughly a quarter of an acre. Winchester Equipment was the high bidder at $101,750. Virginia Farm Market offered $61,000 and Old Town Tree $42,100.
Last year, the county relocated its Albin convenience center to a 6-acre property at 174 Indian Hollow Road.
The committee unanimously agreed to recommend that the Board of Supervisors sell the property to Winchester Equipment.
