WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Finance Committee on Wednesday expressed support for giving all 811 full-time county government employees a one-time $3,000 bonus.
County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler explained to the committee that the State Compensation Board has decided to grant one-time $3,000 bonuses to state-funded sworn positions at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The compensation board administers monies from the governor’s budget for all constitutional offices and regional jails.
Those $3,000 bonuses, funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, must be paid by Nov. 30. To approve the bonuses, she said the Board of Supervisors must adopt an ordinance and budget amendment. There is also a requirement that the officer has served in the sworn position for at least 231 hours (the same requirement would apply to the proposed bonuses).
Since all 132 sworn officers at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention center are state-funded positions, all would benefit from this bonus. However, only 59 of the 135 sworn positions in the Sheriff’s Office are partially funded by the compensation board. County Treasurer William “Bill” Orndoff noted that this creates a situation where some deputies would receive a bonus while others not supported by the compensation board would not, even though they work just as hard.
Furthermore, Orndoff noted that no other county employees would receive bonuses, including firefighters, those working at the administrative level in the Sheriff’s Office, social services, the finance department, the landfill, the IT department, the HR department and many others. He reminded the committee that Frederick County remained open last year throughout the pandemic. All county employees were required to work despite the fears they may have had about the coronavirus.
He noted that Frederick County has recently struggled to retain employees due to surrounding localities paying more. He suggested giving all the full-time county employees a $3,000 bonus to boost morale and show appreciation for the county staff’s hard work during the pandemic.
“I believe that we have an opportunity to show appreciation for the effort to keep Frederick County operating under these adverse conditions,” Orndoff said. “As I mentioned, we all saw the firsthand fear and uncertainty concerning Plexiglas, masks and endured the risk factors of coming to work. Yet, unlike some localities, we were open.”
Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. concurred, saying all county employees are important and should be treated equally.
“I think it’s wrong to treat them separately,” DeHaven said. “Some get some, some don’t — it’s wrong. We should treat every single person on our payroll fairly.”
Shiffler said it would cost about $1.7 million in ARPA funds to give $3,000 bonuses to all county employees not partially funded by the compensation board. She told The Star the county has $17.3 million in ARPA funds, of which $8.6 million has been set aside for broadband expansion in the county.
The committee agreed to support giving the bonuses, but the ultimate decision will rest with the Board of Supervisors. A public hearing is expected to be held on the matter sometime within the next month.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairwoman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members Charles DeHaven Jr., Bob Wells, Jeff Boppe, Gary Oates and Angela Rudolph.
