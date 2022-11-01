WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is working to secure a $9 million tax-free bond issuance for several proposed improvements on and near its Winchester campus.
The private college is not legally allowed to issue municipal bonds on its own, so it is asking Winchester, Frederick County and the town of Woodstock to secure the finances on its behalf.
Christopher Kulp, who serves as bond counsel to Winchester, told City Council's Finance Committee on Tuesday that federal IRS regulations limit the amount of new bank-qualified debt a locality can take on per year to $10 million. Additionally, the Code of Virginia states bond proceeds can only be used to finance projects within the locality that issues the debt unless it gives permission to another jurisdiction to secure the bonds.
Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe said the Shenandoah University projects would all occur in Winchester and Frederick County, but both of those municipal governments have already issued their allowable $10 million in debt this year. However, the town of Woodstock's Economic Development Authority (EDA) still has its full $10 million debt capacity and is willing to issue the bonds on behalf of Shenandoah University (SU) if Winchester and Frederick County agree.
Regardless of which locality issues the bonds, SU would solely be responsible for paying off the tax-free debt. None of the government agencies would be held liable.
"I'm fine with it," Mayor and Finance Committee Chairman David Smith said on Tuesday.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend City Council's approval of SU's bond request at its Nov. 22 business meeting. The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is expected to issue its decision on the bond issuance when it meets on Nov. 9.
If both governments support the proposal, Woodstock's EDA would obtain the bonds within the next few weeks.
According to documents presented to the Finance Committee, Shenandoah University wants to:
- Complete the purchase of, and finance improvements to, the former Clarion Inn and Conference Center at 711 Millwood Ave., which has been renamed Vaden Campus Commons by SU. The Don Vaden family, which owns the property, announced last week it is donating the facility to the university, but there is still an undisclosed amount that needs to be paid to complete the transaction. According to the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office, the 5½-acre property and its buildings, which the Vadens had been leasing to Shenandoah since 2020 for use as dorm rooms, a dining hall and more, has an appraised taxable value of $6.4 million. However, the university is exempt from paying taxes.
- Refinance a taxable line of credit that has been used by SU to fund renovations and improvements to property at 1017 Millwood Pike in Frederick County known as East Campus Commons.
- Cover costs related to the unspecified acquisition, design, construction, renovation, rehabilitation and equipping of various university facilities — including classroom, office, laboratory, study, lounge, residential, dining, conference and event spaces — on the university's main campus.
- If needed, use a portion of the bond proceeds to cover their cost of issuance as well as select expenditures for capital projects.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.