WINCHESTER — The city's Planning Commission has recommended a rezoning approval that sets the stage for construction of The Preserve at Meadow Branch, an age-restricted subdivision proposed for property next to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) and the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center.
Tuesday's decision came after nearly 90 minutes of discussion and a public hearing where several potential neighbors shared concerns about the development's potential impacts on traffic, stormwater drainage and wild animals that currently live on the partially wooded, 28.26-acre property.
"I would have loved to come here and try to change your minds, tell you this is property that should never be developed," said Seldon Drive resident Mark Leonard, "[but] I sort of see the writing on the wall."
Elevate Homes of Williamsport, Maryland, which specializes in building communities for active seniors, wants to build 74 single-family homes at the site, which would require extending Jefferson Street and Nester Drive and having them serve as the subdivision’s primary corridors. According to documents submitted to the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department, the developer would build the extensions and the streets would remain public.
Eight different home designs — each including a two-car garage — would be featured in the proposed community, with the price of each house being $500,000 or more.
The 28.26-acre site eyed for the development is zoned Low Density Residential (LR), a designation that would allow Elevate to build up to 79 residential lots by right. However, Elevate wants to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the LR zoning so homes and yards can be clustered more closely together, allowing enough space for community amenities including a dog park, pavilion, fire pit and shared garden.
"This is an unusual PUD request wherein the developer is asking for fewer units than what the conventional by-right development would yield," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the Planning Commission.
The proposed subdivision, Youmans said, should not have much impact on local traffic and, since the community would be exclusively for homeowners age 55 and older, would add few to no students to Winchester Public Schools. Taxes from the development are projected to add approximately $425,580 to the city’s coffers each year.
Construction of The Preserve at Meadow Branch would require clearing trees from the partially wooded property, but Youmans said Elevate plans to preserve as many trees as possible. Regardless, some potential neighbors said they oppose the loss of natural habitat for wildlife.
"There are coyotes, foxes, meadowlarks, an amazing amount of deer and turkeys, all kinds of animals out there," Leonard said. "That's a shame."
Youmans pointed out that all 9.3 square miles of Winchester are considered an urban development area, so preserving open land for the benefit of wildlife is not the city's top concern. Animals have ample room to thrive in the 416 square miles of adjacent Frederick County.
Another common concern voiced by residents was the development's potential impact on traffic.
"This is going to increase traffic on Jefferson Street," said Carl Ekberg, who lives on that street. "A traffic study would be warranted in this case."
Other residents, including Jim Davidson of Nester Drive, said stormwater drainage is already inadequate for the area where the development is proposed, so adding more houses and streets would exacerbate the problem.
"I think this is all about money," Davidson said before asking questions about a new stormwater drainage pond that would be built to serve The Preserve at Meadow Branch. "How deep is it? Is it going to be a danger to children? Is it going to attract mosquitoes? Is it going to have a fence around it?"
Despite the citizens' reservations, all seven members of the Planning Commission voted in support of the rezoning. However, they recommended Elevate perform a traffic study to see how many vehicles could travel through the area and meet with neighbors to hear more about their concerns.
The rezoning request now goes to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review on Oct. 28, then to the full City Council for a final decision on Nov. 9.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray.
