WINCHESTER — A proposal to build a Wawa gas station and convenience store on Amherst Street could be in jeopardy.
"There has been quite a bit of public outcry about a gas station going there," Winchester Mayor David Smith said Thursday afternoon during a meeting of City Council's Planning and Economic Development Committee.
Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain with locations in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and Washington, D.C., hopes to build on a vacant parcel of land at 1721 Amherst St., next to the CVS pharmacy at 1725 Amherst St.
Amherst is one of the primary entrances to Winchester and, as such, is subject to strict Corridor Enhancement (CE) regulations put in place by City Council in 2005 to ensure it maintains high aesthetic and functionality standards.
The land Wawa wants to develop is zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) with a CE overlay, which restricts the types of buildings that can be constructed. Wawa is asking the city to add convenience stores with fuel-filling operations to the list of allowable uses for 1721 Amherst St.
The Pennsylvania-based company is proposing a convenience store with 16 fueling stations served by eight gas pumps. Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the company has done an "admirable job" creating special structural designs so the facility would better adhere to CE standards and blend in with other buildings on Amherst Street, but members of the Planning and Economic Development Committee said a gas station may not be a good addition to that well-maintained and thoughtfully landscaped section of Amherst Street.
"We have medical buildings, we have the CVS pharmacy," Smith said. "I just don't think it fits."
Wawa countered that a gas station and convenience store across from Winchester Medical Center at 1840 Amherst St. would be a perfect fit because people visiting patients at the hospital would be able to fuel their vehicles and get something to eat without being away from their loved ones for a long period of time.
As for the extra traffic the business could generate in that area, Youmans said, "We feel confident ... this use can safely be accommodated."
But committee members were still troubled. They raised concerns about the number of fueling stations, the height of the canopy above the gas pumps, the close proximity of the business to the road and whether Wawa's proposed landscaping would be enough to help the convenience store and gas station meld with its surroundings.
Committee Chairman Richard Bell suggested there may be ways to address the concerns.
"I'm sure if you work with staff, you'll find some common ground," Bell said.
The committee voted unanimously to table the measure for a month with the hope that Wawa will return with a more acceptable proposal. Bell said he hopes the new designs will be ready for consideration at the panel's next meeting on Nov. 17.
Attending Thursday afternoon's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
