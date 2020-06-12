WINCHESTER — Class of 2020 Handley High School graduate Eric Thomas said on Thursday that he is desensitized to the senseless killings of African Americans because it happens so often.
When he first heard about the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, his heart ached, but he added, "To be frank, I wasn't surprised."
George Floyd joins a list of African Americans whose deaths have garnered headlines, such Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd's death has been a catalyst for protests to address racism not only in the justice system, but in all parts of society.
Thomas made his comment during an online forum on Thursday hosted by Winchester Public Schools. The forum, titled “Uniting Our Voices: Helping Our Children Process Racial Injustice," was held on Zoom.
Before the panel discussion began, a moment of silence was held in Floyd's memory.
Community members could send in questions to be addressed during the panel.
Panelists included WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum; Winchester Mayor David Smith; Winchester Police Chief John Piper; Handley High School alumna Kendra Brown, who is director of public policy at Mastercard; Handley Class of 2020 alumni Sara Siefert and Eric Thomas; Winchester Schools Equity Specialist Carl Rush; and Alli Di Giovanni, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) coach for Daniel Morgan Intermediate School.
Smith said that Thomas's desensitized feeling isn't unusual. "People see this and they know that it's happening and then after awhile they move on and there's no discussion," he said. "You can march all day long, but you have to have a dialogue afterwards."
Thomas admits he would consider some of his classmates racists and that the education system should be held at least partially accountable for that.
"Somebody was taught bigotry and that's terrifying to me that there are bigots in 2020 who are walking across the steps with me," Thomas said, referring to Handley's graduation tradition of ascending the school's front stairs to receive diplomas.
Siefert, another recent Handley graduate, said it's important that school divisions teach students about microaggressions, or less overt moments of racism, particularly for those at a younger age.
Brown noted that racism does not exist solely in the education system. She added that its pervasive throughout the nation, including in the media.
Piper said it's important that young people are more exposed to law enforcement in positive ways. He mentioned earlier that he was "disgusted" by Floyd's death, but said that tragic event doesn't reflect all police officers.
Smith noted that he wished Thursday's forum was more diverse, with people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds included. Rush agreed and said he will continue to keep that in mind for future forums.
Smith also said that while there have been conversations about changing the names of streets and buildings or removing statues in the community, that "doesn't get to the heart of the problem." Racial inequality will still remain even if those things change, he said.
When it comes to holding a dialogue with children on systemic racism, Brown said, "You have to meet your young people where they are."
"The trauma that has ensued in communities is real," she said.
It's important for people to discuss trauma such as Floyd's death with their children by asking children what they have seen or know about the issue and then discussing it, Brown added.
Moving forward, the city school division plans to propose an equity policy for the School Board to consider.
"We realize policy does not necessarily legislate change, but it's a step to hold people accountable for where the organization is going," Rush said.
