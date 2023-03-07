WINCHESTER — For the second week in a row, the long-awaited sale of Ward Plaza in Winchester has been postponed.
The proposed deal was first expected to close on Feb. 27 but was pushed back a week to give attorneys on both sides of the transaction more time to complete the complicated paperwork. A new closing date was scheduled for Tuesday, but H. Paige Manuel, the commercial real estate broker who is overseeing the sale on behalf of Ward Plaza's owners, said in an afternoon text that "settlement will occur on or before March 14th."
"The attorneys are still dwelling on the details," wrote Manuel, who works with OakCrest Commercial Real Estate at 126 N. Kent St. in Winchester.
A sale price for Ward Plaza has not yet been disclosed, but the city of Winchester has assessed the 19.6-acre property as being worth $8,374,000.
The potential buyer is Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC, headed by investor John Wesley Gray Jr. of McLean and represented by Realtor Laura Newman of Newman Properties. Manuel has said Gray's plan is to tear down the 176,000-square-foot shopping center in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue and replace it with a mix of homes and stores. As currently scheduled, demolition would begin in October.
The only two buildings on the property that would be spared, Manuel said last week, are two standalone structures at the front of the shopping center that are home to Manolete's Taqueria Gourmet restaurant and a Tobacco Hut vape store. Manuel has said those businesses are locked into five-year leases that must be honored, so their structures will be left intact at least until their leases expire.
Manuel said he has been working for 12 years to broker a sale of Ward Plaza on behalf of its owner, Walter Enterprises LC of Woodstock. The limited liability corporation was founded by Richard R. Walter of Woodstock, who bought Ward Plaza on April 8, 1985. When Walter died in 2018, his corporation and ownership of the shopping center was handed down to his two daughters.
Ward Plaza was Winchester’s first shopping center when it opened in 1964. Featuring a popular Montgomery Ward department store as its retail anchor, it was a thriving destination for shoppers for nearly four decades until the Chicago-based Montgomery Ward and Co. went bankrupt and closed the shopping center’s namesake in December 2000. Montgomery Ward's space in the plaza was never filled and the shopping center began a gradual two-decade decline, with many storefronts staying empty for long periods of time.
Winchester government officials have been eager for a sale of Ward Plaza for at least 10 years so the property can be rehabilitated and be a more significant contributor of local tax revenues. To help Winchester Acquisition Partners buy the shopping center, the corporation is being given a $4 million economic incentive from the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA), which obtained the money through a loan from Freedom Bank of Virginia in Fairfax. Winchester Acquisition Partners will reimburse the EDA in monthly installments until the authority pays off the debt, but if the limited liability company defaults, City Council has agreed to guarantee repayment of the loan.
