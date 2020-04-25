BERRYVILLE — It was a traffic jam the likes of which a rural neighborhood northwest of Berryville hadn’t seen before, and likely will never see again.
For more than 30 minutes Friday morning, a seemingly endless line of firetrucks and ambulances, large tractors and trucks and other vehicles slowly wound its way around a couple of sharp curves along narrow Clifton Road. Sirens blared, and car horns honked incessantly. Some of the vehicles’ riders sounded air horns they held out of windows.
They weren’t venting frustration at a commotion they suddenly encountered. Rather, they were taking part in a parade planned to cheer up 7-year-old Easton Tavenner, who’s battling leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Easton along with his 5-year-old sister Tinley and mom Bethany watched the parade from their front porch. They waved as passersby waved to them and shouted messages of hope and encouragement to Easton.
“It’s a good show of a community coming together to support someone in hard times,” said Shawn Creswell as she watched the parade.
Creswell, whose mother, Ruth Carter, lives across the road from the Tavenners, held a sign that read, “Get well soon. Praying for you.”
Standing in the sunroof of a Jeep SUV, a young boy held a sign reading, “We hope you feel better, Easton.”
There were a lot more signs like those on the passing vehicles, many of which were decorated with balloons and streamers.
Shortly before the parade started, the shrill of a siren on a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office vehicle approaching in the distance spurred a large, unseen herd of deer to jump across the road and into a pasture. However, one deer remained by the roadside for a few moments, trying to figure out what was going on, before running back from where it came.
Participants came from as far as Stephens City, Strasburg, Rappahannock County and West Virginia. Among businesses and organizations that took part were the Enders, Blue Ridge, Flint Hill and Friendship volunteer fire and rescue companies, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Mission BBQ, Broy & Son Pump Service, Clem’s Garage, D&S Trucking, C2 Management, Triple T Trucking, Shine Transportation, Schenck’s Food Service and Mountain View Christian Academy.
Easton loves tractors. His father, Ricky, has a pulling tractor that was in the parade. Tractors in the procession rode on flatbed trucks.
Students and teachers from D.G. Cooley Elementary School, where Easton is a student, rode in various types of vehicles, including the Clarke County Public Schools’ bus No. 19. One girl got out of a vehicle, ran through the Tavenners’ yard and presented the family a cluster of balloons.
“This is bigger than the Berryville (Christmas) parade,” Creswell said. “It’s the best parade yet.”
“It’s like Apple Blossom right in the front yard,” neighbor Michael Carter said, referring to the annual festival in Winchester.
Bethany Tavenner said her son was surprised by the parade.
“He absolutely loved it,” Tavenner said.
From her perspective, “it was absolutely amazing,” she said. “I was shocked” to see all the participants.
“I just started crying when I heard all the sirens coming” down the road, she added.
Participants gathered at Clarke County High School to form the procession. Easton’s cousin, Rhiannon Tavenner, said she drove by the school but “the line was so long that I couldn’t get in” the parking lot.
Easton is a special child, according to Lori Presgraves, who taught him in preschool.
“He was eager to learn and enjoyed school. He came to school every day with a smile on his face,” she wrote in an email to The Winchester Star. “He was empathetic, and he loves his friends dearly.”
Presgraves added she is confident that the Tavenners’ strong family bond will get them through Easton’s health crisis.
Several fundraising efforts have been started to help the family pay his medical bills including a Go Fund Me and a Venmo account.
