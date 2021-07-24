WINCHESTER — A national nonprofit’s commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., will include a parade and barbecue in downtown Winchester.
Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation of Staten Island, New York, plans to honor the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 by walking over 500 miles from D.C. to New York City, passing through six states in 42 days. The Never Forget Walk: Following the Footsteps of the Fallen is scheduled to start on Aug. 1 and reach Winchester about one week later, on Aug. 7.
The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of North Cameron Street and Rouss Avenue, next to Rouss City Hall. Afterward, barbecue will be served at noon in the parking lot behind Rouss City Hall at 15 N. Cameron St.
During the event in downtown Winchester, Tunnel to Towers will have a mobile exhibit available for viewing in the parking lot of the Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St.
Winchester is just one of seven cities along the Never Forget Walk’s route that will celebrate the occasion with a parade. The other locations are Cumberland, Maryland (Aug. 14); Shanksville, Pennsylvania (Aug. 21); Hershey, Pennsylvania (Aug. 28); Easton, Pennsylvania (Sept. 4); Morristown, New Jersey (Sept. 5); and Staten Island (Sept. 10).
Tunnel to Towers was established by Siller in 2012 to honor America’s first responders and military personnel. The nonprofit has raised nearly $250 million for assistance programs, including an ongoing initiative to pay off the mortgages of families whose loved ones died while helping others.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of my brother and many of his fellow first responders making the ultimate sacrifice while helping those in need,” Siller said in a media release, referring to his younger sibling Stephen Gerard Siller, a New York firefighter who died while trying to rescue people from the World Trade Center. “Through the Never Forget Walk we’ll unite communities from Washington, D.C., to New York City and everywhere in between in honor of the heroes we lost on 9/11.”
For more information about Tunnel to Towers and the Never Forget Walk, visit t2t.org.
