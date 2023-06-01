BERRYVILLE — Saturday afternoon, the biggest parade in recent history is going to make its way through downtown Berryville.
It's a special one to celebrate the town's 225th anniversary.
More than 115 entries will be featured, according to Mayor Jay Arnold, a member of the committee organizing the parade. That's a significantly larger amount than the number usually participating in the annual Christmas and Clarke County High School homecoming parades, he noted.
Rain or shine, the parade will start at 2 p.m. on Lincoln Street. It will make its way east along Main Street and end at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Arnold promises spectators will see things they don't see in the other parades.
For example, a town crier will be in front, announcing that the procession is on its way.
"I think that's pretty neat," said Arnold.
Special guests will ride in convertibles and on floats. They include Leona Cain, a former Berryville resident who is now 102 years of age; Audrey Brown Hudson, a former Boyce resident who in 1949 was named honorary chief of the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad; and Geneva Jackson, a renowned local baker and community volunteer.
Berryville and Clarke County officials will participate, as will many local military veterans and pageant winners during last year's Clarke County Fair, Arnold said.
The county's Color Guard and Honor Guard, as well as the CCHS band, will perform.
Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles will be passing by. However, they will be spread out through the procession — not clumped one behind the other — to add variety and spectacle, according to Arnold.
Parade participants won't be throwing candy to spectators.
"We're trying to get away from that" during parades, Arnold said. It especially poses a danger to children, he said, because they excitedly run into the street and could be struck by a vehicle or float.
Jordan Liskey, a local financial planning consultant, will emcee the parade from a booth to be set up in front of the Bank of Clarke.
After the parade, a picnic will be held in Rose Hill Park. Arnold said the first 500 people who arrive will receive a free hot dog.
There should be plenty of parking along streets and in lots downtown, he said.
Main Street will be closed to traffic during the parade. Police will allow traffic along Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340) to pass through when there is enough time and space between entries, Arnold said.
The parade is being put on by a committee consisting of Arnold, Mary Liz McCauley, Sarah Novac and Tim Weir, with help from volunteers.
Bring an umbrella. Rain is in the weather forecast for Saturday.
Arnold said the parade cannot be postponed because of the large number of participants who would have to change their plans.
According to Arnold, Saturday's procession will be the biggest in Berryville since the town's bicentennial anniversary in 1998.
Berryville traces its roots to a colonial crossroads settlement, known as Battletown, established in 1775. As the settlement grew, Berryville was chartered as a town in 1798.
The town is named after Benjamin Berry, who platted the town amid 20 acres of a larger tract owned by him and his daughter, Sarah Stribling.
