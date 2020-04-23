BERRYVILLE — A parade is planned Friday morning to brighten the day of a 7-year-old Clarke County boy battling leukemia.
Easton Tavenner, the son of Ricky and Bethany Tavenner, was diagnosed in March. His grandmother, Tina Nichols, said he recently started chemotherapy treatments.
Nichols said a woman she knows came up with the idea for the parade after seeing on social media information about a similar event held elsewhere.
Easton loves parades, so he is sure to appreciate one held in his honor, she said.
The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Participants will gather at Clarke County High School before traveling to Clifton Road (Va. 610) and driving by Easton's house. Clifton Road is off Lewisville Road (Va. 641), off U.S. 340 north of Berryville.
There will be no contact between people, Nichols said — just decorated cars, tractors and maybe a "big rig."
Along with parades, she said, Easton loves tractors. His father has a pulling tractor, and it will be in the parade.
Some of Easton's fellow students at D.G. Cooley Elementary School may participate, she said.
Easton also loves football.
"Easton was a superstar his first year playing football for the Little League team that his father coached and his little sister (5-year-old Tinley) cheered for," said another family member, Rhiannon Tavenner. "It was such a shock to everyone to see such a happy and healthy little boy" become ill.
"This (parade) will be a big surprise for Easton," she said.
"We just want to make our little guy smile," added Nichols.
A gofundme.com page has been started to help the family pay Easton's medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.