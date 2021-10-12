WINCHESTER — Handley High School's marching band will lead a parade from the Jefferson Street circle to the new Emil and Grace Shihaden Innovation Center on Wednesday for a grand opening celebration at the facility at 536 Jefferson St.
The festivities will take place about 1 p.m., depending on the arrival time of Gov. Ralph Northam, who is slated to take part in the brief parade.
Also in attendance will be Loudoun County residents Karen and Fred Schaufeld, who donated $1 million to the project in honor of Karen's parents, Emil and Grace Shihadeh. Grace Shihadeh will be in attendance as well. She was a nurse. Her late husband was a welder and welding instructor.
The public is invited to view the parade and attend the ribbon cutting. Classes will be in session on Wednesday at the Shihaden Center, which is a hub for Career and Technical Education for Handley students and the community, so tours will not be given. They will be arranged at a later date.
Former governor Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking election on Nov. 2, is also slated to attend, along with numerous other dignataries.
Jefferson Street will be closed to traffic from noon to 3 p.m. for the event.
