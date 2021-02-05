WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority on Thursday unanimously agreed to allow Perry Engineering to use 4.56 acres of EDA-owned property for staging and construction activities associated with the extension of Hope Drive.
The City of Winchester is in the process of extending Hope Drive to South Pleasant Valley Road. The $8.3 million project will realign Papermill Road to connect with Hope Drive. It also will remove the existing railroad crossings on Papermill Road and Tevis Street and construct a new crossing on the extended Hope Drive.
Perry Engineering is handling construction of the Hope Drive extension. Work on the project began last month.
The 4.56-acre parcel owned by the EDA is sandwiched between Hope Drive and Papermill Road. EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker said that Perry Engineering wants to put its vehicles and construction equipment on the land while the project is under construction.
Barker was authorized by the EDA board to execute a license agreement with Perry Engineering to allow the use of the property.
The extended Hope Drive will provide access to Crossover Boulevard, which connects to a new overpass being built over Interstate 81 near the Winchester Station shopping center. On the other side of the overpass, Frederick County will build a new road system that will allow Hope Drive commuters to make a direct connection to Airport Road along Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522).
Barker said once the Hope Drive extension is completed, it will create more marketability for the EDA’s 4.56 acre property in the city. The Hope Drive extension is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.
Also at the meeting, Barker said construction and engineering company Draper Aden Associates has approached EDA staff about participating in a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant program. The program provides grant funding to assist regions in assessing or cleaning up brownfield sites, which are properties where there is a confirmed presence of hazardous substances, pollutants and contaminants, or the suspected presence of them.
Barker said the grants could be used to assess and clean up hazardous sites in the county. After the hazards are removed, the EDA could then market these sites to potential businesses. The EDA board expressed interest in the grant program, but took no vote on the matter. The grant applications are not due until November.
