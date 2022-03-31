WINCHESTER — A woman accused of threatening a Frederick County Public Schools bus driver and chasing the bus in her pickup truck is appealing a protective order filed against her by the driver.
Ardenia Paige Tates was charged with aggressive driving, disorderly conduct and threatening bodily injury after allegedly cursing the driver and then twice cutting her off with her pickup on March 3. There were six students on the bus when the incident occurred, according to police.
The driver said as children exited the bus, Tates approached the bus and threatened her, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Joshua A. Tanner of the county Sheriff's Office. He said Tates was angry about disciplinary action taken by the school division against her child and noted that she had threatened another school employee with "bodily injury" within the past year.
Fearing for the safety of the children and herself, the driver said she closed the bus door and drove to the next bus stop. She said Tates followed her, so she activated the bus hazard lights and began turning the bus around.
"Tates 'squealed' her tires and passed her as she was backing up, cutting her off," Tanner wrote. "Tates turned around and cut the bus off again as her turn was not complete. This ended the confrontation."
Tates, 32, of the 2400 block of Berryville Pike in the county, was arrested on March 4. The driver obtained a protection order forbidding Tates from having contact with her or her family or coming within 200 feet of a county school bus. The order expires on March 22, 2024.
The driver is one of 198 full-time county school bus drivers, according to Steve Edwards, division spokesman. He said in an email that it's "extremely rare" for a driver to have to call police.
The appeal is scheduled to be heard in Frederick Circuit Court at noon on Wednesday. Tates is due back in Frederick General District Court on the criminal case at 9 a.m. on May 17.
